Court bars EFCC from arresting ex-governor Yahaya Bello

Thursday, April 18, 2024 8:33 am


Yahaya Bello

A High Court sitting in Lokoja on Wednesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting immediate past Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Justice I. A Jamil gave the order in a two-hour judgment delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The judge held that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former Kogi is null and void.

“By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting the applicant.

“This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given, ” he said.

Bello had filed a case of a breach of his fundamental human rights by the Anti-graft agency before the state High Court.

The former governor had prayed for an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detecting, and prosecuting him unjustly

Consequently, the Court restrained the respondents from persecuting the applicant, safe only when it has reasonable evidence upon proper investigation.

On the issue of jurisdiction, as challenged by the EFCC, the judge said it had failed and so was dismissed.

“This honorable court has jurisdiction to entertain this application.

“Therefore, the substantive issues of fundamental human rights sought by the applicant succeed, ” he declared.

Speaking to newsmen, Bello’s counsel, S.A. Abbas and MS Yusuf described the judgment as a landmark and a victory to the judiciary.

 

