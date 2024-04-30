Edo: Why PDP’ BoT member, Charles Idahosa, dumped party

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 2:25 pm


 

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has resigned his membership of the party.

Idahosa who was also a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), announced his decision to quit the PDP in a letter titled “Letter of Resignation”.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of Ehor Ward 1 of the party in the Uhunmwonde local government area of the state and made available to journalists in Benin.

The three-paragraph letter reads:

“I trust this letter finds you well. I am reaching out to formally announce my decision to resign from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my role as a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT). As a representative of the South-South Nigerian region, this decision comes after considerable contemplation and reflection on my personal and political journey.

“Throughout my tenure within the Peoples Democratic Party, I have been privileged to contribute to its vision and mission. However, after careful consideration, I believe it is time for me to pursue new paths and opportunities beyond the party’s confines.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the PDP community for their unwavering support and camaraderie during my time of service. I remain committed to upholding the values and principles that have guided my political engagement thus far. I look forward to new avenues of growth and contribution and I extend my best wishes to the Peoples Democratic Party as it continues its important work.”

Idahosa was a former chairman of the Uhumwonde local government area, and political adviser to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

It is pertinent to note that his resignation has further exposed the depth of the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

 

