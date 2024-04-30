Oyebanji advocates solution-driven research to enhance living standard

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has advocated solution-driven research that is targeted at solving contemporary development challenges, particularly the living standard of Nigerians.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this at the first African-Asia Inter-Continental Universities’ Conference, held at the Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti noted that Ekiti is well known for leading in producing scholars across disciplines in the country, urging African intellectuals to understudy their Asian counterparts on the strategies that helped Asians shift from techno-economy dependent nation to prosperous techno-economic competitive nation.

Acknowledging that many Asian countries have recorded success in critical areas of human development, the Governor stressed the need for African scholars and policymakers to imitate Asians in their areas of successes and identify possible areas of adaptation that would bring improvements to the country.

He said there is a need to learn technology transfer tricks from Asians as this would bring about socio-economic development, alleviate poverty, and make citizens economically productive.

The Governor added that there is also a need to carry out research on the critical success factors in the implementation of millennium development goals across different jurisdictions. He urged African scholars to begin a longitudinal study of the current sustainable development goals that can help policymakers to make informed decisions on policy direction.

While commending the Afe Babalola University for hosting the first African-Asian inter-continental universities conference and for bringing the best of the world’s academics and researchers to Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said the University is, no doubt, living up to its aspiration of being a world-class university with local and global relevance.

He pledged the support of his government for credible research efforts that would enhance the standard of living of the people and solve contemporary development challenges.

“There is no doubt that many Asian countries have recorded progress in the critical areas of human development indices and that African scholars and policymakers should learn from their successes and identify areas of possible adaptation, for the good of our people. We need to learn technology transfer tricks from Asians, especially China.

“I, therefore, want to challenge African intellectuals to understudy their Asian counterparts on the strategies that shifted Asian tigers from being techno-economic dependent nations to prosperous and techno-economic competitive nations that they have become.

“As a state that is well known to lead in the production of academic scholars across disciplines, our government will be willing to support credible research efforts that can enhance the standard of living of our people. We will be very delighted to benefit from research outcomes that can be adapted to solve our contemporary development challenges”. the Governor stated.

In his remarks, the Founder of the Afe Babalola University, Are Afe Babalola, who acknowledged China as leading in the production industry, urged African leaders to leverage China’s expertise and resources particularly industry and science to drive growth and development across various sectors.

The foremost educationist expressed the readiness of his university to further collaborate with China and continue promotion of international scholarship that transcends immediate contiguities.

Present at the conference were Nigerian scholars, researchers from different fields and their Asian counterparts.