Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 4:26 pm


Dangote cement

Dangote cement

Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with cement that collided with a bus on Okene-Lokoja bypass in Kogi State, leading to the death of some passengers.

The company however expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims, urging the public to disregard the erroneous news, that its truck was responsible for the fatal accident.

Dangote Group’s Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Tony Chiejina in the statement explained that from various background checks from our Transport and Logistics Unit, the truck in question belonged to a third party who was using it for his cement business, adding that, “it does not belong to Dangote Cement.”

According to him, Dangote Cement has put several measures in place to curb the menace of road accidents. Some of these measures, he stated include frequent and regular training for drivers, constant checks, and maintenance of trucks among others.

Contrary to reports alluding, the ownership of the truck to Dangote Cement, the company in a statement, said, “We state categorically that the truck laden with cement which was involved in the said crash does not belong to us.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gunmen 3 hours ago

    Two AAU students shut dead in cult-reprisal attack
    Charles Idahosa 4 hours ago

    Edo: Why PDP’ BoT member, Charles Idahosa, dumped party
    L-R: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun; President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, at the celebration of Islamic Development Bank at 50 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday 29/04/24  4 hours ago

    Photo News: Mission to Riyadh
    Vice President Kashim Shettima at the meeting of African Heads of State and Government on the 21st Replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA21) in Nairobi. 6 hours ago

    Our Youths Will Transition Nigeria Into Digital Economy Powerhouse – President Tinubu
    Yahaya Bello 7 hours ago

    Making a mess of the Yoruba by standing with Yahaya Bello
    The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II 8 hours ago

    For pledging allegiance to Ooni of Ife, you are on your own now, Benin Palace tells erring chiefs
    Reuben Abati 9 hours ago

    Fuel Scarcity, Abidoshaker And Other Stories
    Salihu Moh. Lukman 9 hours ago

    Perils of Bad APC Leadership