Navy rescues 250 passengers from capsized commercial boat

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Sunday night rescued over 250 passengers onboard a commercial (market) boat from drowning along Buguma waterways in Asari Toru local government area of Rivers State.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo told Journalists that all passengers onboard the boat, including a pregnant woman and one year-old child were all rescued alive.

The Naval boss said immediately they got the distress call, Officers and men had to mobilize to the scene throwing lifebouy, lifejackets to boat passengers and

He however frowned that no single person in the boat was wearing a lifejacket .

Commodore Igbo strongly advised boat operators and travellers to always adhere to safety measures while traveling on the water.

The boat, popularly known as ‘AKASA Boat’ moved from Sangana in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State, traveling to Nembe/Bonny Jetty in Port Harcourt to trade at the ever busy Creek Road market in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested of sixteen persons in connection with the tragic death of Inspector Christiana Erekere, who was murdered in the line of duty on Thursday ,April 25, 2024, at approximately 4 pm.

The news of the arrest of the suspects is contained in a press statement issued by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command today, Monday.

Iringe-Koko said, “According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred when a group of individuals traveling in a Lexus salon car was stopped for routine checks at the checkpoint in front of Taabaa Police Station in Khana local government area of Rivers State.

However, the occupants became agitated and proceeded to barricade the road, obstructing the movement of other vehicles.

“After completing the necessary checks, the police officers requested that the individuals to leave the scene. Unfortunately, they refused, alleging that Inspector Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behavior using her mobile phone.

“In their attempt to seize Inspector Erekere’s phone forcefully, they launched a violent attack against her, striking her with stones. The severity of the assault caused Inspector Erekere to lose consciousness, and she was immediately transported to Nnadum Hospital in Bori. Regrettably, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack”.

The Rivers State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into this abhorrent incident, and all individuals involved will be apprehended and brought to justice. The Command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased colleague during this difficult time.

Inspector Erekere’s remains have been transferred to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The Rivers State Police Command.said it deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that it was now imperative for policy makers to draw up futuristic plans that can strengthen governance when implemented while also protecting the interest of the people.

The Governor emphasised that his Administration was ready to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) because it would significantly enhance operational efficiency and transform citizen experiences.

According to the press statement issued by Nelson Chukwudi the Chief Press Secretary, CPS to the Governor Fubara, he made the remark when participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC-17 Syndicate 5) of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He stated that the advanced societies were accelerating the use of artificial intelligence because it enables a faster data-driven decision-making process and allows administrations to make more informed choices that are based on accurate and real-time insights.

“Today, we are moving from the aspect of physical battle to intellectual battle and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the right model to use to fight crime.

“As a State, we did not hesitate to accept your invitation because we want to tap into it. We want to be part of this success, knowing fully well that your success will also rub off on our State.”

Governor Fubara emphasised: “I heard you say here that, at the end of the visit, your report will be part of what would be used to formulate policies.

He added, “It’s very important and we know quite alright that, for us to do better than what we are doing, we need policies that are strong, futuristic, and can strengthen governance as well as policies that would protect the interest of the common man.”

Governor Fubara assured that his Administration was determined to work with the institute to build a strong synergy that will ease the processes of governance.

Sir Fubara directed the Secretary of the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, to sustain contact with the group so that its final report can be made available for the State to study and implement.

“It is important we get the final report so that it can help us in some of our planning and other strategies. You know, we are a Government that does not believe in violence even when we are being provoked on all sides.

“What we want to use to fight our battles is AI. So, sincerely, we are winning with AI. When I said it, it was not a mistake. I know what I mean.

Governor Fubara further said: “We feel very honoured at this particular time to have you in our State, especially considering the high level of security and intelligence work that you are doing.

“It will give us a good image as against what is being rumoured everywhere that the streets of Port Harcourt, is being paraded by cultists, kidnappers and all sorts of criminal elements.

“You might have also gone round and seen for yourself that Rivers State, even in the face of the political crisis, is also peaceful.

“This is because the management of the State, as at today, has always emphasised that peace is the only way and solution for development. So, I am happy that your presence here has also helped to make us score another point before our detractors.”

Governor Fubara stated that, to build a very successful nation, it was important for everybody to work as a team.

Such teamwork, he noted, will diminish tendencies to engage in unhealthy rivalry, and frustrate politics of bitterness, particularly because government was a continuum.

“After my Administration, another person, definitely, will take over, but what is important is for us to work for the common interest of everybody, not for self. If we are talking about self, we will be very destructive. Our policies will be very myopic and short-sighted.

“I want to urge everyone to think first about the well-being of our country. I want to appeal to everybody, let us stop this politics of bitterness and play politics of friendship.

“Let us liken it to a football match: somebody has to win, somebody has to loss. There will be another tournament, and you will try again to see if you can reclaim your medal. That is the way life should be seen.

“It shouldn’t be an issue of unnecessary competition. It shouldn’t be an issue of unnecessary rivalry that leads to bitterness, leads to sickness of the bone. We should try and emulate better relationships,” he added.

In his speech, the Head of the delegation of the participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17, Syndicate 5) of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Didacus Egor Egbeji, said that officers at the rank of not less than Deputy Directors were in the State for a weeklong study tour as part of requirements of their 10- month course at the institute.

Egbeji, who is also the Deputy Commandant of the National Institute for Security Studies, explained that the participants are strategic leaders who, in the next 5 years, are likely to be heading their different agencies and will be using gains from the training to ensure efficiency at their agencies.

He said, “The training has to do with different modules. We have the security module; we have the crisis management module; we have the governance module; and we have the strategic module. As we are here, the other groups are in states, such as Cross River, Abia, Enugu, Zamfara, Kogi.

“We are expected, after this one week tour, to go back to the institute to make a presentation of what we found in Rivers State in terms of the theme of the course which is “Artificial Intelligence, Security and Emerging Economies in Africa: Challenges and Prospects.

“It is after this submission that we are also expected to embark on a study tour of six African states. By the end of next month, after the tour of the African states, by September, we will embark on a tour of six other countries across the globe.

Egbeji also said that at the end of those tours, they will do a review, put reports together and present it as an Executive Brief to President Bola Tinubu through the Office of the Vice President.