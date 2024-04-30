Photo News: Mission to Riyadh

Photo News: Mission to Riyadh

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 2:08 pm


L-R: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun; President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, at the celebration of Islamic Development Bank at 50 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday 29/04/24 

L-R: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun; President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; and Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu, at the celebration of Islamic Development Bank at 50 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday 29/04/24

The celebration of Islamic Development Bank at 50 took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday 29 April 2024

 

 

 

