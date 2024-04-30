Two AAU students shut dead in cult-reprisal attack

*UNIBEN slams indefinite suspension on students’ union govt over attack on Olumide Akpata

By Jethro Ibileke

Two students of Edo State-owned Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, including officials of the students union of the institution, have been killed in a renewed cult clash between rival cult groups.

The students were reportedly shot dead last Friday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

It was reliably gathered that the students’ union official, a 400-level student in the Faculty of Agriculture, was said killed at the Poultry Road extension in Ekpoma.

The killings came less than 48 hours after one Eddy was reportedly beaten and left for dead by a group of persons for allegedly purchasing items with a “fake bank alert.”

News of Eddy’s ordeal was said to have been misconstrued for an attack by rival cult members to the effect that he was killed.

The misrepresentation of facts reportedly led to a retaliation by a rival cult group, resulting in the fatality of the two students on Friday.

When contacted, the Spokesman for the Edo State Command, SP. Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the killings, adding that some suspects have been arrested.

“Yes, the Command is aware of it and investigation is ongoing in the matter and some suspects have been arrested,” he said.

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has suspended the students’ union government of the institution indefinitely.

The suspension order is in connection with the incident that occurred at the University’s senior staff club on Friday 12 April, 2024.

In the incident, the students’ union president was said to have led some of the students to invade an interactive session by staff of the University with the Edo state governorship candidate of Labour Party, Olumide Akpata.

In the process, the students allegedly demanded a halt of the event, claiming that they (students’ union) were not duly informed of the event.

The students were said to have behaved unruly at the event and in the process, rough-handled many of the stuff, including a member of the Academic Staff of the Universities (ASUU), who was reportedly beaten to a pulp and eventually landed in the hospital.

Following the incident, the management of the University set up a panel to investigate the incident with a view to unraveling the crux of the issue.

The University’s Registrar, A.A. Bobola, announced the indefinite suspension order on the students’ union in a statement on Monday April 29, 2024.

The statement reads:

“After due consideration of the report by the Management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the University’s Students Union.

The suspension which is indefinite, takes immediate effect, that is, from today, Monday 29th April, 2024.

“Accordingly, all officers of the Students’ Union are to handover all properties of the Union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs not later 4.00 pm on Tuesday 30 April, 2024.

“In the interim, a caretaker committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the period of suspension.

“The above directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the University community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate.”