Imo State government at peace with Labour, says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that his government is at peace with the leadership of the Organised Labour and will stop at nothing in supporting them to defend the interest of the workers, particularly in Imo State.

The Governor spoke on Monday when he received in audience the new Executive members of the Organised Labour in Imo State who came to pay him a courtesy call at his office in Government House, Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma thanked them for coming and congratulated the new officials for being found worthy by their different affiliate unions to lead them.

Expressing his administration’s willingness to work together with the Labour Unions, Governor Uzodimma urged them to support government in her efforts as regards the discipline of workers and generally, their behaviour.

The Governor decried past developments that tended to portray the government as not friendly with the national leadership of Labour, saying “there is better understanding now,” and that the leadership has also seen that “we are better off working as a team.”

He however accepted the request of the Organised Labour to host their Convention in Imo State at a later date in the year, promising that the government will be happy to see that the Convention if hosted in Imo State will be better compared to the other ones they held elsewhere.

Governor Uzodimma singled out the leader of the team, Comrade Uche Chigaemezu Nwigwe for providing honest and sincere leadership and urged the entire Organised Labour leaders to “work together, reduce their greed and increase their tolerance.”

Earlier, Comrade Nwigwe thanked the Governor for his generosity and kindness to the workers in Imo State, citing free transportation, free medical care, civil service reform, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, promotion of workers, and recently, readiness to pay gratuities to retirees.

He assured the Governor that they are willing to work with him to achieve the peace he desires for Imo State.

Comrade Nwigwe used the opportunity to invite the Governor to this year’s Workers Day on May 1, describing it as “the workers own Christmas.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government officials joined the Governor in receiving the Labour leaders.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma (middle) flanked by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour, Comrade Austin Chilakpu (right) and the State Labour Congress Chairman, Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe after their meeting with the Governor at his office in Government House Owerri… Monday