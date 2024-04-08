Eid el fitr:  Police uncover plans by disgruntled religious, political groups to cause trouble in Kano

.*Beefs up security

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano have uncovered plots by some disgruntled religious and political groups to cause trouble in the state during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this on Monday, during an interactive meeting with the Kano state Police Strategic Managers, Tactical and Operational Commanders, alongside the five Emirates Durbar Committees, representatives of the state Traditional Council and some identified Islamic clerics, held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Miller Road.

CP Gumel, however, assured that the situation has been brought under control as the plotters and their sponsors have already been identified, warning that those who wished to make themsleves availble as tools for trouble and violence should withdraw their evil intention or be ready to face the full wrath of the law as the police and sister-security agencies have put all machinery in motion to arrest and prosecute law-breakers before, during and after the Sallah festivities.

The police boss urged residents and tourists who wish the enjoy the beautiful Durbar display during the Sallah celebrations to feel free and at home during the festivities as adequate security has been put in place to ensure their peace and safety.

According to him, “I wish to announce that the Kano State Police Command is aware of evil plans by some already identified religious and political pressure groups on the State Government to succumbing to disregarding the ongoing judicial processes such as the matter before the Court on Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara and the pressure to speak on issues related to the status of the Emirates and Emir-Ship in the State.

“These plans which have been uncovered show that “there are some enemies of the State that aimed at disrupting the Sallah activities, the entire existing peace in the state and to cause embarrassment to the State Government.

“As remedial action, we have heavily strengthened security with increased surveillance around the flash locations where these insecurity elements are clustering; in particular are Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Mata, Kofar Wambai and Kofar Kudu. We are aware of all these, and we are fully ready to decisively deal with this ill-fated decision unless the planners change for better.

“Also be aware that the sponsors of this plan are in our close watch, they are advised to stop forthwith, as security agencies are following up and trailing the event and the planners would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the Law.”

He further stated that: “For the law-abiding residents and tourists please note that the following security advisories are for ensuring that the Sallah festivities period go hitch-free:

Worshippers going to Eid Praying Grounds are advised to avoid carrying offensive objects that may trigger suspicions or apprehension.

“People are encouraged to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest Police Station; parents/guardians should prevail on their underaged children and unlicensed persons from operating or racing with Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, and Motorcycles while going to Eid praying grounds and places of visit.

‘Road users are advised to observe traffic rules and regulations and are warned to desist from reckless driving, car-racing, over-loading and dangerous driving; parents/Guardians should always accompany their children with adults while going to Eid Praying grounds to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents, or any unsolicited dealings.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause a breach of peace and breakdown of Law and Order. Whoever is caught engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law; display of political parties’ symbols such as billboards, fosters are instruments of misinterpretations and ultimate breakdown of law and order. Politicians are advised to prevail on their supporters to sell Sallah as a celebration of unity and tradition.”

CP Gumel added that: “Already, all the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical and Operational Commanders have been directed to contain any form of security threat in their Areas of Responsibilities (AORs). The Operational Order adopted have sufficient personnel detailed and adequately mobilized to provide security at all the praying grounds and festival locations across the State.”

He said: “Our coming together today is to discuss among ourselves, cross fertilize better ideas with the Durbar Emirate Council Committee representatives of the five Emirates that made up the State Traditional Council, and the clerics from Qadiriyya, Tijjaniyya and Izalah during interactive session with all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) from the 44 Local Government Areas, 11 Police Area Commands, two Squadron Commands and other Tactical Unit Commands.

“This is by way of talking frankly to ourselves, fashioning and coming up with the best strategy for seamless Sallah Celebrations. It is also a testament to the Police Command desire for designing the necessary proactive security measures for ensuring that the needs of all critical stakeholders are factored and the capacity of the Police has been strengthened for ensuring the arrest and prosecution of all those found involved in criminal activities during and after the Sallah festivities.

“On the foregoing, it is a promise that the Police would keep collaborating with all security partners and critical stakeholders for the employment of the necessary security measures that will see to the arrest and prosecution of all identified society deviants and miscreants.

” I therefore call on the people of the State not to panic as their safety would be guaranteed. Going forward, we are appealing to members of the public to cooperate and offer useful actionable intelligence reports to our officers deployed in various parts of our areas of supervision for the success of the operation.

“In addition to physical security, we have deployed plain clothes security personnel in the State across the five Emirates capitals of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye and including other identified areas to work with the communities in identifying spoilers and the enemies of the society with a view to apprehending them for the overall community safety.

” In this regard, we are further soliciting for the support of traditional rulers and clerics and appeal to them to be doing more by sensitizing the people to realize the need for offering information on movement of dubious characters for prompt action and stressing that such information would enable the Police Officers and men of the command to adequately implement the fashioned out security arrangements contained in the detailed Police Operation Order covering the entire period of the festivities.

“On the final note, members of the public should note that Kano State Police Command acknowledges the individual, private corporate organizations and State Government supports in the clampdown on thuggery and related violent crimes. On this note, the Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively build a safer and more secure environment for everyone and urges everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log-in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”