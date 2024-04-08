Edo Assembly impeaches Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu

Monday, April 8, 2024 12:22 pm


By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State House of Assembly has impeached the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The embattled former deputy governor was impeached at plenary on Monday.

The impeachment was sequel to Justice  S.A. Omonua (rtd)-led seven-man panel investigating the impeachment petition against the former deputy governor.

The panel in its reports said the allegation of perjury was not proved beyond reasonable doubt by the complainant against Shaibu.

It however said that the allegation of disclosure of government official documents was proved beyond reasonable.

Eighteen of the 20 members that were present at the plenary voted in favour of the panel reports while one voted against.

Details later…..

