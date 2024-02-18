On the Last Challenge in the Progress Towards Constant Power Supply to Aba

As preparations reach an advanced stage for the commissioning of the 188-megawatt Geometric Power plant in Aba, Abia State, to provide uninterrupted electricity to Aba and the environs, Engineer Ben Caven, reputed the only person to have headed the Generation, Transmission, and Engineering divisions in the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) as the Executive Director who is now the Managing Director of Geometric Power Power Ltd, reports on the last challenge faced by the Aba-based electricity integrated company.

On the Last Challenge in the Progress of Providing Constant and Quality Power in Aba Ring-Fenced Area.