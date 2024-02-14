Why Nigerian Breweries will increase prices of products next Monday

By Nehru Odeh

The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has said it would increase the prices of its products to mitigate the impact of rising costs of inputs.

The company made this known in a leaked memo to its customers, saying it would take effect from Monday, February 19 2024.

The Nigerian Breweries is the producer of major alcoholic products like Star Lager, Gulder, Legend Extra Stout, Heineken, Goldberg, Life, and Star Radler amongst others.

Non-alcoholic drinks produced by the company include Maltina, Amstel Malta, Fayrouz, Climax Energy drink, and Malta Gold.

However, the brewer did not state which of its brands will be affected by the price increase in the memo.

“Please accept our best compliments! This is to inform you that we are constrained to review the prices of some of our SKUs with effect from Monday 19th February, 2024,” Nigerian Breweries said.

“This review has become necessary because of continued rising input cost and the need to mitigate the impact.

In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and created in our system before 00.00hrs on Monday 19th February, 2024.

“The exact quantity of orders that will be allowed will be communicated to you by your Regional Business Manager(RBM)Any order in excess of this quantity will be re-invoiced at the new price on the 19th of February, 2024.

“While thanking you for your commitment to our valued partnership, be rest assured that we will continue to support your sales/distribution efforts as always.”

An insider in the company said it is an internal memo that is not meant for the public.

Recall that on August 3, 2023, the company issued a similar statement saying it will be reviewing products’ prices, due to continued rise in input cost.