Governor Yusuf  to Kano  people: Expect revolution in education, health, infrastructure, human empowerment 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday night, promised to revolutionalize education, health, human empowerment, and infrastructural development now that the Supreme Court has finally affirmed his victory during last Friday’s verdict at Abuja.

He spoke to a mammoth crowd in Filin Mahaha arena, at about 10:30 p. m, after a long, but snake-paced travel by road, from Abuja to Kano.

“We will not let you down. Our doors are open. We will deliver on the dividends of democracy in the areas of education, health, human empowerment among others,” he promised Kano electorate.

He further urged all Kano stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliations, to come on board and join hands with him to develop the state.

Governor Yusuf further commended the Supreme Court for redeeming the image of the judiciary.

He thanked the Justices of the Supreme Court for toing the path of truth and honour by delivering a just and fair judgment which saved the state from, “unforeseen circumstances.”

According to him, “some persons were hellbent on stealing the hard-earned mandate of people of the state under the guise that they belong to the ruling party.

“We thank the Judges for the judgment because if not for the fair judgment they delivered we wouldn’t have known what would have happened. The verdict has redeemed their image.

“The persons were hellbent on snatching or stealing our mandate and the reason was because they felt the President, his Vice and others were from APC. Unfortunately, the President refused to interfere.

“With this action, Kano people said

Thank you Mr. President for saving Democracy in Kano. This is a message from the good people of Kano.

“I am overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd who voluntarily trooped out enmasse to receive us and journeyed for eight hours on the road to get to this venue.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor,, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo said the Governor Yusuf administration will end thuggery, drug abuse, phone snatching and better the lives of the citizenry.

Our Correspondent reports that for Governor Yusuf, admirably called Abba Gida Gida, his popularity in the political landscape of Kano has stood the test of time, following the unprecedented crowd that graced his homecoming, after savoring victory as the authentic Governor of Kano State at the Supreme Court, in Abuja, last Friday.

As early as 7 a.m, on Sunday, thousands of his supporters and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), left their and occupied strategic locations from where they believe Governor Yusuf”s convoy would pass through. At every nooks and crannies within Kano city, the chanting of the slogan, “Kano sai Abba Gida Gida, Kano sai Abba Gida-Gida,” rented the air, as residents, both men, women and even children defied the cold, trekking through so many kilometres with the snake-paced convoy that mearndered through the streets of the city in several hours, after passing hoards of supporters between Kaduna maintain and Zaria.

Indeed, for several hours, the ancient commercial city of Kano remained agog as thousands of residents stormed Kano streets, in peaceful mood, awaiting the return of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his entourage, after the Supreme Court verdict that upheld his election as the Governor of Kano State during the March 18, governorship election in the state.

Recall that the Kano governorship election petition tribunal and the Apeeal Court had annulled the election of Governor Yusuf, and handed down victory to Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC), but the Supreme Court in Abuja, last Friday, moved against the their judgements and affirmed the victory of Governor Yusuf during the last governorship election in the state.

Contrary to feelers that their could chaos after the Supreme Court judgement, Govenor Yusuf’s supporters and members of the NNPP, engaged in a peaceful celebration that received the commendation of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel and other security chiefs who had prepared for any eventuality, even as members of the opposition also did not engage in any open violent action after the Supreme Court verdict. Speaking to our Correspondent on preparations for the return of Governor Yusuf, CP Gumel assured that all arrangements have been put in place awaiting the return of Governor Yusuf. Indeed, our Correspondent reports that the police and other security operatives were equal to the task, controlling the huge crowd that were trailing the convoy of Govenor Yusuf.

Our Correspondent gathered that Governor Yusuf, was accompanied by three other Governors who came in solidarity with him, all the way from Abuja. His Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, members of the state Executive Council, and NNPP bigwigs from Kano and across the country also accompanied Governor Yusuf back to Kano, after the Supreme Court ruling, last Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters and members of the NNPP had gathered at Chiromawa village, along Zaria Road, the entry point to Kano from Abuja, while many others lined up along the streets leading to Filin Mahaha, venue of the grand victory rally, where Governor Yusuf addressed a mammoth crowd.

Kano, however, remained calm, but in celebration mood, with most residents adorned with red clothes, caps and scarf to fit.

Describing the scenario, a Kano-based journalist and public commentator, Comrade Yakubu Salisu wrote: “Like a hero is celebrated after winning a fierce battle, so Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf returned to Kano on Sunday. The Governor who came to power in 2023 was faced with challenges from the oppositions especially the ruling APC who contended with him over his victory as the governor of the state.

“Like a whirlwind, he swept every nook and cranny of the state captivating the hearts of both the young and old. Recalled that; in 2019, he appeared with rays of light so strong that gave the government of the day sleepless nights knowing fully well they have someone to contend with.

“Alas ! The power that be, severed the union between him and the people from taking place but like a true lover, Abba Kabir Yusuf wouldn’t give up his love for his people and Kano State.Like a bride who whispers songs of hope on the return of her lover, her hero. Men and women, young and old sang songs of hope longing for his return.

“Despite all the odds, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf remained strong and focused and never allowed the distractions from some quartets and persons discouraged him. In 2023 he made a come back and in 2024 he made another great comeback yet again after reclaiming his stolen mandate in both the Tribunal Court and the Appeal Court.

“He remained optimistic that truth will triumph and told the people not to lose hope and on Friday 12th January 2024 the Supreme Court of Nigeria under Justice Okoro restored the mandate of the people of Kano by ensuring justice for their amiable governor.

Thousands of well wishers and supporters thronged out on Sunday to cheer him as he departs Kaduna for Kano.

“A beautiful sight to behold, a moment of joy and a new dawn for the state and the people of Kano. With this victory the Governor can now fully concentrate on his developmental projects and policies which he said the last few months was just a tip of what is to come.Truly, Abba KABIR Yusuf, is the bridegroom whose time has come.”