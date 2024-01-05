Lagos Assembly Passes N2.267trn As Budget For 2024

Lagos Assembly Passes N2.267trn As Budget For 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 9:43 pm


Rt Hon Obasa presiding

Rt Hon Obasa presiding

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday passed a total of N2,267,976,120,869 as the 2024 budget size of the State at a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The budget representing 58 percent Capital Expenditure and 42 percent Recurrent Expenditure was approved following a unanimous voice vote by all the lawmakers present at the sitting.

“A bill for a law to authorise the issuance and appropriation of N952,430,566,998 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for Recurrent Expenditure and N1,315,545,553,871 from Development Fund for Capital Expenditure thereby totaling a budget size of N2,267,976,120,869 for the year ending 31st December, 2024 be passed into law,” the Speaker had raised on the floor as the budget report was read a third time.

Dr. Obasa, thereafter, commended the lawmakers for their dedication and cooperation at ensuring a quick passage of the Appropriation Bill while directing the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a copy of the approved budget to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

Prior to its passage, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh, chairman of the joint-committee on Budget and Finance, had presented a report containing some recommendations to the House.

Among the recommendations is that the Public Works Corporation, the Water Corporation and the state-owned tertiary institutions be placed on first-line charge to enable them perform optimally.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N2.246 trillion to the House of Assembly saying that the state anticipated internally generated revenue of N1.251 trillion and federal government allocations of N596.629 billion.

Recall that Obasa, during the presentation of the budget by the governor, urged the government should ensure a functional budget.

“It is highly important for us to apply the right indices towards ensuring a performing and functioning budget that would lift our people out of poverty and reposition the state towards infrastructural growth and renewal.

“Palliatives should move from just giving people garri, rice, beans or even money. We should have a direction that is focused, impactful and deeply backed up by effective policy implementations.

“For instance, in the name of palliative care, let there be provision of drugs at all public hospitals in the state at subsidised rates. At the same time, focus should be on a downward review of treatment costs in these hospitals,” the Speaker said during the budget presentation.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Presidents Bola Tinubu , right, and Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo  2 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on his re-election
    Funke Akindele 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu congratulates Funke Akindele, describes achievement as Lagos story
    7 hours ago

    Ezeife: Personal Encounters
    Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman 9 hours ago

    Kogi Poly to hold combined convocation for over 12,000 students
    Sierra Leone soldiers 11 hours ago

    Remembering January 6 Today
    Prof. Musa Olomu 11 hours ago

    Now That Medical Director of FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Musa Olomu Clocks 60 today – What Next?
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 12 hours ago

    Gbonyin Council Chair Applauds Gov. Oyebanji for Excellence in Leadership
    Lagos Red Line 13 hours ago

    Lagos Red Line, Opebi Link Bridge, 15 Jetties to Ease Traffic in 2024- Omotoso