VP Kashim Shettima Back In Nigeria, Meets US Secretary Campbell on Arrival

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 10:32 am


 

Vice President Kashim Shettima returned to Nigeria Tuesday evening after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded International Development Association (IDA21) Summit in  Nairobi, Kenya.

On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Vice President met behind closed doors with the United States Deputy Secretary, Kurt Campbell, and his team.

Among issues discussed at the meeting were security, bilateral relations, shared visions, technological cooperations, economic and mutual partnership.

Both countries pledged to work more on deepening their bilateral relationships and their connectivity.

Deputy Secretary Campbell has been in Nigeria where he was the co-chair of the sixth U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) with Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

