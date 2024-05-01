Liberia: President Boakai Clocks 100 Days Today

Abubakar Hashim

Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai marks his first 100 days today, coinciding with the international Labour Day on May 1 2024. He was inaugurated on January 22, 2024 in the Capitol Building in Monrovia.

In his inauguration speech, he said, “ Liberians and the international community should look forward only to realistic expectations within 100 days of the new administration”.

The inauguration ceremony in Monrovia was a huge turn out, with the US delegation, headed by its Ambassador to the UN, Greenfield, the largest. Virtually, all African Presidents attended the colourful ceremony.

Achievements and Challenges in Boakai’s First 100 Days in Office

Achievements

1. Boakai’s government is currently on giant stride to reduce ghost workers on the country’s payroll. Despite being fully automated, in partnership with the United Bank of Africa UBA, Liberia’s ghost workers syndrome is the worst in the region. Reducing this syndrome is the main achievement of the Boakai administration.

2. ⁠Diversification of the economy. Boakai has commenced value addition program to the country’s major exportable resources like rubber and iron ore .

3. ⁠Reforms in Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs.

Challenges

1. President Boakai needs to heal the deep seated division and polarisation of the Liberian society. He acknowledged this in his inauguration speech, 100 days ago. This is seen by the pattern of votes in the last elections in October, 2023, resulted in slight victory of President Boakai. Liberia is deeply divided along political and ethnic dimensions.

2. ⁠Liberians must take charge of the economic destiny of the country. Currently, the Caucasians and the Fullahs are in control of the Liberian economy.

3. ⁠Liberians must wake up from the current docility in economic activities.

The country is resource rich, but the level of poverty is intolerable.

The Boakai’s administration is aware of the challenges, as enunciated in the ARREST manifesto program of the government.

An experienced technocrat, who served under Madam Sirleaf as VP, he had acquired immeasurable knowledge from her, in the art of public administration. Madam Sirleaf’s government raised Liberia from the ashes of a 14 -year old war.

Boakai’s first 100 days today, coinciding with the Ianternational Labour day, is a starting point to revive a country’s economy that has been stagnated, despite its abundant rich resources and a people with sound intellect.

Abubakar Hashim is the West Africa Bureau Chief of TheNEWS Magazine, based in Sierra Leone