Joe Ajaero’s attack: NLC, TUC embark on strike Wednesday

Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress (TUC), today, announced at a press conference a plan to embark on a nationwide strike over the arrest and beating of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This was over Ajaero’s arrest at the NLC State Council Secretariat and taken to an unknown destination on Wednesday, November 1.

The leaders of the unions also called for the immediate removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police and Area Commander, among other officials, for their alleged complicity in the brutalisation and humiliation of Ajaero and other workers in the state.

The NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, who confirmed the development, said: “President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero was picked up a few minutes ago from NLC state council secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination.”

The NLC had vowed to mobilise its members for a protest and strike in Imo State over what it described as a lack of respect for workers and unpaid salaries, among others.

Upah later disclosed that Ajaero had been released by the police, adding that the NLC boss was brutalised.

Speaking on the development, the police said Ajeoro was taken into custody for his protection.

The unions however said: “The NLC President was blindfolded and whisked away by security operatives in the state before intervention from the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

“He was also beaten along with other workers with his phone seized, and journalists also maltreated with evidence shrouded away from the public.

“The Area Commander and the other officers who supervised the brutalisation of our President and other workers in Owerri should be relieved of their office and stripped of their commission.

“We demand an unbiased and thorough examination of the President on the physical and psychological injuries inflicted on him. And all the properties lost be restored immediately.”