Gov Abiodun Kills Entertainment Industry in Ogun – Dr Smile

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

A Nigeria stand- up Comedian Abegunde Olalekan Oluwapamilerin (popularly known as DR SMILE) has accused Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun of killing the entertainment industry in the state.

Dr smile said this during a press conference held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta to unveil his monthly comedy drama and music show tagged, “Why Not Smile?” It was to cushion the effect of the economy on the people of Ogun State.

Dr Smile, the pioneer of “Dr Smile Unusual”, a popular stand -up comedy in Nigeria, most especially in Ogun, claimed that the moment Governor Abiodun stopped the Drum Festival where entertainers all over Nigeria and Africa gathered to show case their cultures in the State, the entertainment aspect died.

He said: “Ogun State was the hotspot for entertainment events in SouthWest, apart from Lagos State, but what we have seen in recent times is that, this government has not been encouraging players in the industry to host events and this has stifled the growth of entertainment in the state.

Speaking on the business of his show , Dr smile hinted, “I has not organised the show just to make money but majorly to reduce stress of the negative effect of the economy on the people of Ogun state and to give platform to upcoming comedians to showcase themselves.

He added that he wants to use the show to build a community of comedy lovers, where everyone can come together, share a few laughs, and forget about the worries of the day. It is about creating an atmosphere where all can find common ground through humor and create lasting memories.

“Why Not Smile” is a monthly comedy show coming up on Sunday, November 12 at the New Marquee, OOPL, Abeokuta. The show parades A-list standup comedians in the Nigerian comedy industry.

Comedians expected to perform at the event include: Seyi Law, Josh 2 Funny, KennyBlaq, Larry J, Mario Hephta and MC Youngpro, among others.

He went further: “As a comedian, I firmly believe that humor has the power to unite us, to break down barriers, and to make us see the lighter side of life. In a world that is filled with challenges and stress, laughter is a universal language that connects us all. And that’s what we aim to deliver with our show.

We are relaunching our comedy brand with “Why Not Smile” after suspending the Dr. Smile Unusual show few years ago. “Why Not Smile” was birthed out of our vision for a happy and healthy society. The purpose of this show is to actually ask people to have a reason to thank God, to have a reason to smile despite the situation of the country. We all know the state of our economy today, Dollar is rising, cost of living is unbearable, things are not really the way they were before, so this has made people not to have reasons to attend comedy shows, but I think the best way for people to get out of the situation is just to laugh at it, that is the best way people can make themselves happy again and this is what we are providing with “Why Not Smile”.

I’m also using this show to relaunch my brand in Ogun and SouthWest by extension. When people think of their events, they think of Dr. Smile, when you think of your party, you think of Dr. Smile, when you think of laughter, you think of Dr. Smile, so why not think of Dr. Smile?

Our government, particularly the Ogun State government must do more in the development of the entertainment industry.

Government also has a lot to do in providing a conducive environment for the entertainment industry to thrive. A lot of players in the industry have been taking their events to neighbouring States, like Lagos, Oyo and even Osun. So many people have said, the Governor is not entertainment friendly, that he is not keen in developing the entertainment industry and empowering the youths and I think some of us can see things for ourselves.

Ogun State is long overdue for an annual carnival which will bring the people of the State together in unity while they also have fun. Ogun State has produced major players in all sectors across the entertainment industry. The carnival will provide a veritable platform for these players in the entertainment industry to come to the State and give back by lifting young upcoming acts.

Entertainment industry, not just the comedy industry has the capacity to generate billions of naira as revenue for the State, it also has the capacity to take thousands of unemployed youths out of the street, so I think this government should stop treating the industry with kid glove and give the industry the attention it deserves.