President Tinubu appoints new leadership across industry, investment sectors

Friday, October 13, 2023 2:33 pm
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in line with his resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country:
Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin
In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.
