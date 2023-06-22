Kano Assembly confirms 17 Commissioner-nominees

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state House of Assembly, on Thursday, confirmed 17 Commissioner-nominees out of 19 transmitted to it by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as members of the state Executive Council.

Our Correspondent reports that the Commissioner-nominees were screened by the House on Wednesday.

The House, during Thursday’s Plenary Session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ismail Jibrin Falgore, confirmed the Nominees for the appointment into various portfolios after a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Lawan Husaini Dala which was deliberated in the Committee of the whole where the House agreed with the confirmation.

The House confirmed 17 nominees, as the remaining two would be confirmed when they return from Holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the House also constituted a selection committee that would be responsible for sub-committees formation.

The selection committee is headed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ismail Jibrin Falgore while Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ali Maje is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.