Kano Assembly confirms 17 Commissioner-nominees

Kano Assembly confirms 17 Commissioner-nominees

Thursday, June 22, 2023 1:37 pm


Kano State House of Assembly

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state House of Assembly, on Thursday, confirmed 17 Commissioner-nominees out of 19 transmitted to it by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as members of the state Executive Council.

Our Correspondent reports that the Commissioner-nominees were screened by the House on Wednesday.

The House, during Thursday’s Plenary Session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ismail Jibrin Falgore, confirmed the Nominees for the appointment into various portfolios after a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon Lawan Husaini Dala which was deliberated in the Committee of the whole where the House agreed with the confirmation.

The House confirmed 17 nominees, as the remaining two would be confirmed when they return from Holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the House also constituted a selection committee that would be responsible for sub-committees formation.

The selection committee is headed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ismail Jibrin Falgore while Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ali Maje is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 33 mins ago

    Salary Increase: You are on your own, Presidency tells political office holders, judicial officers
    33 mins ago

    Nigerians and the Limits of the Divine Alibi
    2 hours ago

    Fubara  berates Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority’s neglect of East-West Road
    2 hours ago

    CP Gumel commends Kano tricycle rider for returning N330, 000 picked by road side
    3 hours ago

    Tinubu may soon fling Seme Border Open
    3 hours ago

    How my mother almost aborted me while six months pregnant – Yvonne Nelson
    4 hours ago

    Ecobank Restates Commitment To Empowering Youths for Agribusiness Development
    5 hours ago

    Uzodimma: We must recognise the role of Hydrography in maritime safety, others