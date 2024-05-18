Nne Endearment set to unveil  its latest homeware line

Tomike Layi-Babatunde, Founder and Creative Director, Nne Endearment

By Nehru Odeh

Nne Endearment, the leading name in innovative Afro-contemporary design, is set to launch its latest homeware line. The forthcoming event will hold on May 25th and 26th, 2024, at Windsor gallery 40c Goriola street Victoria Island. The two-day event promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of African heritage, Nne Endearment’s new homeware collection seamlessly blends traditional aesthetics with modern design sensibilities. Each piece tells a story, echoing the vibrancy and diversity of the continent while offering a fresh perspective on contemporary living.

“We are excited to introduce our Afro-contemporary homeware collection to the world.

“Our collection is a tribute to the timeless beauty and resilience of African culture. From bold patterns to intricate detailing, every item is crafted with love and dedication, reflecting our commitment to excellence,” said Tomike Layi – Babatunde, Founder and Creative Director of Nne Endearment.

The event will showcase Nne Endearment’s stunning range of homeware products, including tableware, decorative accents, and textile pieces.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience, complete with live demonstrations, interactive displays, and exclusive previews of upcoming collections.

“We invite everyone to join us as we embark on this exciting journey,” added Layi- Babatunde. “Whether you’re a design enthusiast, a cultural connoisseur, or simply someone who appreciates beautiful craftsmanship, there will be something for everyone at the Nne Endearment launch event.”

The launch of Nne Endearment’s Afro-contemporary homeware line marks a significant milestone for the brand, signaling its continued commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the landscape of African design on a global scale.