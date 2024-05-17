Nasarawa Long Uncertain Drill

Uncertainty mounts over the slow pace of drilling at the oil exploration site in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. But the community advisory committee says the process is well on course

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Abdul Ali has been jobless since leaving school nearly half a decade ago. Ali, who remained hopeful that an employment opportunity would come his way, was among those who rolled out drums to celebrate the discovery of oil in his community. His anxiety was relieved when in early 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the commencement of drilling in his community. A year down the lane, the applicant like others, has become more anxious. “My hope for this project is really big. It is like a last major chance for guys like me who have tried to find a job unsuccessfully elsewhere,” said Ali who now engages in petty trading and other menial jobs. He is not alone.

In 2023, when the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited launched the commencement of prospecting in Nasarawa State, the frenzy was expansive and expectations high. Former President Buhari whose government commissioned oil prospecting across parts of the country gave full support to the project. Governor Abdullahi Sule led officials of the Nasarawa State government and the host communities to the ceremony. The Ebenyi-A oil well was billed to be completed quickly so that others could follow to gain access to the massive oil reserves scientifically believed to be sitting under the soil.

But a year after the process began, nothing has been heard by the public except occasional assurances by the State government that work is ongoing. Indeed, NNPC through ENSERV is said to be fully on the ground in Obi and work is progressing in phases. In recent times, some challenges have arisen. For instance, although agitations by the youths in the area to be carried along in the operations have raised concerns. Chief among their agitations, the young people said is a lack of social amenities, especially electricity in their community. Abubakar Yusuf, a youth leader in the Agada area of Obi told our reporter that they have a problem with the manner compensation was paid to those whose land was acquired for the project. “The way we want to be paid is that we don’t want to be paid through third parties. We want to be paid directly. The indirect system they used is bad and can encourage corruption,” Yusuf who also wants more job opportunities for his members said.

There is a suspicion that a massive land grab is ongoing around the general project site. TheNEWS learned that people from within and outside Nasarawa are buying up land in Agwatashi, Agada, and neighboring villages. Sources say those who purchase these pieces of land desire to position themselves for compensation when drilling extends further afield. It is also believed in some quarters that some powerful interests are involved in the alleged land grab. But a member of the Obi Community Oil Exploration Committee, a community-based group instituted by the Osuko or monarch of Obi Local Government Area, told this Medium that the community is fully sensitized about all of these issues, including land grabbing. He noted that when news broke about the discovery of oil in Obi, some people came to buy land in some places. He said all such transactions have stopped within the Ebenyi-A well or nearby villages. He however agreed that such practices may be ongoing in neighboring communities.

When asked why the drilling site is heavily cordoned off and even the villagers are prevented from going anywhere near the area, the Council member who is also an information officer at the Obi Local Government Council, explained that the idea is to wade off trespass, impostors and to avoid any security breach within the exploration area. “If they allow people to go there, before you know it, maybe even the Boko Haram or bad boys can get access to the drilling area. Even the farmers and the Fulani who have been there[the drilling site] for long are not allowed to farm or stay around the area.”

An oil exploration expert and Chairman Obi Community Oil Exploration Committee, Dr. Musa Adamu, agrees that the project is taking more time. He put this to the difficulties that ENSERV encounters in the field. “There is no basic or specific period to drill a well. For some wells, you can drill for as quickly as six months. Some, you can drill for up to two years or even more because of challenges. This one in Obi is taking a long time because of challenges. The first is that they are drilling into shale, which is difficult drilling. There is an equipment breakdown. And if these equipment break down, fixing them requires going overseas. There would be delays because it is not all materials that are locally sourced. Some are foreign-sourced materials. That adds to the duration of drilling the well. That adds to the challenges of drilling the well,” he stressed.

“Now, I have seen that there is equipment to repair. The last time we had a meeting with them, it had to do with drilling, but this current challenge now, I don’t know because I only came down because of the death of my mom. I don’t know if they have other challenges or expecting some repaired tools. So, I can’t tell you how long it will take. Drilling is life. That means that you’d be meeting with life challenges. And if the challenges are more, it will take a longer period to drill. But God willing, we will overcome the challenges we are facing now and drill into the target dept and successfully have what we call ‘first oil’

On when and why oil exploration might be abandoned because of challenges, Adamu, who has over 30 years of experience working with indigenous and International oil Companies, and IOCs, and is now a manager with NNPC-ANTAMS Producing, said there is no likelihood that the Ebenyi well or even the entire field can be abandoned. This he said is because “The exploration covers a large area.” “It covers Obi Local Government Area, it covers some parts of Lafia – Assakio, it covers Keana Local Government Area. This is the first well they are drilling. They have enough reserve. The probability of success is one and one means 100. The probability of success by their calculation is 70 percent to find oil. The likelihood that they will get oil is very high. Even here, because of the movement of the earth, because of other forces, there are cracks. Sometimes you see oil even on the ground. If you go to some parts of Keana, they are even fetching something that smells like oil, that smells like gas. That is why they are drilling to the main reservoir to get what we call “economic oil”. You can have oil but we need economic oil. This is the oil that when you calculate the expenses that you have incurred, you will have profit. We don’t want to have something marginal, meaning it’s a small quantity that cannot be so beneficial,” Musa said.

He noted that the economic gains from a successful drill are an enticement. “You know, economists must come there, they must do calculations, they will want to know whether they are making a profit. So, that first oil will help them to do some calculations and even based on the seismic report, they will know whether the oil in the ground is economic or not. If it is not economic, they won’t be drilling because you waste fifty billion dollars to drill and get 20 billion dollars. It’s a loss, you will not do it. They have already calculated what they will use, and what they will get. And they have discovered that it is economic oil.

Musa told our reporter that to achieve maximum gain, several exploration platforms will be opened up to ensure that the right amount of profitable oil is accessed. “And when you are drilling, you have to dill several wells. They are only drilling one in Obi here. I have already told you that part of Assakio is there, part of Agwatashi is there, and part of Keana is there. So, they have a large field to drill. It’s going to be a long drill. And one thing with oil exploration is that it is not a must that when you drill a well, you must get oil there. If you don’t get there at the target depth, you move to another place until you do all the calculations of the seismic before you conclude whether you can develop the reservoir or you can abandon it. So far so good, it is good news coming from their end. It is my area of expertise, we are not learning. That is why the Osuko made me chairman of the community Exploration committee, to monitor the activities for him, so that we can give him advice on what to do,” he concluded.

While the experts may hold a high level of optimism about the exploration process and preach patience, the others who do not know are in a hurry to see change in their community. And if this change comes, villagers like Ali are waiting to grab it with outstretched hands. It is unknown when this will happen.

Pix 1: NNPC logo

Pix2: A screenshot of the drill site, Ebenyi-A