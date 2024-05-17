Gwarzo makes a case for women to excel  in the construction industry

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo has urged stakeholders in the construction industry to invest in initiatives that can encourage gender equality and create an environment where women can excel.

The Minister was speaking as a Special Guest at a conference hosted by the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors on “ARe – SuRe – Gender Diversification of Construction Industry Workforce: Attracting, Recruiting, Supporting, and Retaining Women Graduates” a research project aimed at understanding the obstacles hindering women from taking up employment in the construction workforce in Nigeria.

According to him, women bring unique skills, perspectives, and problem-solving that can enhance construction projects, promote sustainable practice, and foster a collaborative working environment.

To this end the Minister said the Conference was a significant platform to address the longstanding underrepresented of women in the construction sector, adding that embracing diversity means upholding fairness and equality while it will unlock a wealth of untapped potential to drive the industry forward.

He therefore called on the participants to explore strategies and initiatives that will foster a more inclusive and equitable workforce that will harness the immense potential that women can bring into the sector.

Minister Gwarzo then commended the resilience and commitment of the organizers of the conference for aligning with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on inclusivity saying it will reshape the industry, and foster a culture of inclusivity, respect, and opportunity.

On his part the chairman of the Conference Professor Muhammad A. Mainoma, mni Vice Chancellor Prime University, Abuja has said that community engagement and outreach are essential aspects of promoting gender diversification in the construction industry workforce.

Professor Mainoma further stated that leadership commitment is vital to set the tone for the entire industry and create an environment where all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to succeed