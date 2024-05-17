Gwarzo makes a case for women to excel  in the construction industry

Gwarzo makes a case for women to excel  in the construction industry

Friday, May 17, 2024 9:14 pm


Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development

Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo has urged stakeholders in the construction industry to invest in initiatives that can encourage gender equality and create an environment where women can excel.

The Minister was speaking as a Special Guest at a conference hosted by the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors on “ARe – SuRe – Gender Diversification of Construction Industry Workforce: Attracting, Recruiting, Supporting, and  Retaining  Women Graduates” a research project aimed at understanding the obstacles hindering women from taking up employment in the construction workforce in Nigeria.

According to him, women bring unique skills, perspectives, and problem-solving that can enhance construction projects, promote sustainable practice, and foster a collaborative working environment.

To this end the Minister said the Conference was a significant platform to address the longstanding underrepresented of women in the construction sector, adding that embracing diversity means upholding fairness and equality while it will unlock a wealth of untapped potential to drive the industry forward.

He therefore called on the participants to explore strategies and initiatives that will foster a more inclusive and equitable workforce that will harness the immense potential that women can bring into the sector.

Minister Gwarzo then commended the resilience and commitment of the organizers of the conference for aligning with President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on inclusivity saying it will reshape the industry, and foster a culture of inclusivity, respect, and opportunity.

On his part the chairman of the Conference Professor Muhammad  A. Mainoma, mni Vice Chancellor Prime University, Abuja has said that community engagement and outreach are essential aspects of promoting gender diversification in the construction industry workforce.

Professor Mainoma further stated that leadership commitment is vital to set the tone for the entire industry and create an environment where all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to succeed

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    When the going was good. Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. 1 hour ago

    Rivers Crisis: Coalition appealed to President Tinubu to intervene
    A screenshot of the drill site, Ebenyi-A 3 hours ago

    Nasarawa Long Uncertain Drill
    ECOWAS 5 hours ago

    ECOWAS Parliament to hold Second Extraordinary Session in Kano
    Gunmen 7 hours ago

    Kidnappers collect N9m ransom, kill victim in Edo
    VP Shettima during the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 9 hours ago

    President Tinubu Has Shown Transparency In Financial Dealings – VP Shettima
    President Bola Tinubu and  President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal 11 hours ago

    President Tinubu receives President Bassirou Faye of Senegal, says West Africa must work to defeat terrorism, human trafficking
    Right: Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah and Chairman, House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Rep Fatoba Olusola 13 hours ago

    Reps decry removal of Nigerian Press Council from budget
    Since the story of alleged illegal organ harvesting involving Alliance Hospital, Abuja broke in the media in August, 2023, I have taken a keen interest in the case and I have followed the story closely with an open mind. 13 hours ago

    Organ harvesting trial: What really happened in court