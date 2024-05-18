Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Launches 15 Awareness Guides in 16 Languages to Aid Pilgrims

Saturday, May 18, 2024 8:21 am


The Kaabah

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

 

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched 15 comprehensive guides designed to assist pilgrims from around the world, providing easy-to-follow information covering all stages of the Hajj rituals.

The Hausa language is also included in the new guide.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing communication and awareness efforts for the Hajj season of 1445 AH / 2024 AD.

The comprehensive guides

The Ministry announced on its social media platforms that these awareness guides are available on its website at: https://guide.haj.gov.sa/

The guides address common questions from pilgrims in over 16 widely spoken languages, including Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Bengali, Indonesian, Hausa, Amharic, Persian, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Sinhalese, Uzbek, and Malaysian.

These guides provide essential legal, health, procedural, and regulatory information using simple language, detailed images, diagrams, and educational video clips. Additionally, there is an option for audio versions of the guides.

 

