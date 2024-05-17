Rivers Crisis: Coalition appealed to President Tinubu to intervene

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Coalition for Good Governance, (a peace advocacy group), on Friday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis rocking in Rivers.

The group in a briefing to Journalists in Port Harcourt, said that it was deeply concerned over the brewing political crisis in Rivers.

Mr Soala Jumbo and Mr Inyefi Wobo, the Conveners of the group called on President Tinubu to call for a new peace accord anchored on the constitution that would guarantee stability and allow the state governor to focus on governance without distractions.

The group stated that the crisis came to its peak following the defection of 27 members of the State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the group, the clear provisions of the Nigerian Constitution stipulate that such defections result in the loss of the seats of the lawmakers as members of the House of Assembly.

The group also said that the defected lawmakers had continued to challenge the authority of the duly elected Governor of the state.

The group said it recognized and respected the historical significance of the tenure of Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory as the immediate past Governor of the State.

“We appreciated the President for the earlier Presidential accord which was done as an emergency measure, but now we need a constitutional peace accord that will bring peace and allow the governor to deliver good governance to the people,” the group said.

The group advised that the new peace accord should at the minimum give way for the declaration of the seats of the defecting members as vacant and the holding of elections to fill those seats.

The Coalition argued that the political interest of the Minister of the FCT could be protected by other forms of guarantees or compromises that do not affect governance in the state.

“We believe that this new accord is necessary to resolve the political and constitutional impasse that has arisen in the state and to safeguard the stability and prosperity of the state.

“As Rivers state plays a pivotal role in the economic stability of the nation, housing a significant portion of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets, we, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to prioritize the interest of the people of Rivers and the collective well-being of Nigeria, and take decisive action to address this crisis,” the group said.