Governor Yusuf  joins other North-West Governor’s in wooing UN intervention in the region

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor’, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has joined other North-West Governors in wooing the United Nation’s interventions to ensure adequate development in the region in the areas of security, education, health, agriculture, and human cum infrastructural development.

A Statement by his Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that North-West Governors held a crucial meeting with United Nations representatives in Abuja on Friday.

According to the Statement, Governor Yusuf joined his North-West counterparts in an advocacy meeting with the officials of the United Nations in Abuja.

The Statement added: “Those at the meeting alongside Gov. Yusuf are Governors of Kaduna state, Uba Sani; Katsina state, Umaru Dikko Radda; Jigawa state, Mohammad Namadi; Zamfara state, Dauda Lawan Dare and the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State who represented the Governor.

“The Governors’ meeting with officials of the United Nations was compelled by unfolding developmental challenges bedeviling the states within the region and the urgent need to solicit for international interventions in the region across critical areas of the economy.”

Bature further explained that the Governors in the region pushed for a development agenda for the Northwest.

The Statement emphasized that the first joint meeting of the North West Governors with the UN officials enabled an avalanche of opportunities to relate issues on health, education, security, agriculture, and other salient matters overstretching the capacity of States.

“In their collective submissions, the North West Governors sought accelerated interventions of the United Nations through its agencies and volunteers to rescue the region from multiple concerns threatening the survival of the region,” the statement added.

Recall that the North West Governors were recently hosted at a security symposium by the US Institute of Peace to broaden knowledge on strengthening conflict prevention in the region.

The three days US conference, attended by Governors of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, and Plateau states, was designed to support the states address insecurity in Northern Nigeria and better option to mitigate the challenge.

The intensive executive engagement enables the Governors of some of the trouble states to deepen their understanding of the dynamics of security threats, its socioeconomic dimensions, and near-term opportunities to drive stability in Northern Nigeria.

The 2023 new crop of Governors has, for the first time in the political history of the region, collectively agreed to nurture a regional development agenda in key areas of human endeavor under the leadership of Katsina state Governor Ummaru Dikko Radda.