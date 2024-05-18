Jigawa Collaborates with IITA on Agricultural innovation and technology

*Zamfara understudy’s Jigawa’s civil service reforms

*Jigawa inaugurates 16-member committee on disability fund

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Government has concluded plans to cooperate with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) towards leveraging agricultural innovation and technology to transform the agricultural landscape in Jigawa State.

This was made known when an IITA delegation led by Ms. Aline Mugisho, Executive Manager of the IITA’s I-Youth Project, paid a courtesy call to the state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse.

While making her remarks, Ms. Mugisho highlighted IITA’s extensive experience in Africa’s agriculture, spanning over 50 years, and its operations in 134 countries. She emphasized the need to rethink existing agricultural practices and technologies to address challenges faced by farmers across various ecological zones.

The leader of the IITA’s delegation recognized the critical importance of empowering young Nigerians and enhancing their interest in agriculture through technology-driven solutions.

“We believe in the potential of Nigerian youth and the transformative power of education,” she said. “Our initiatives have already created over 52,000 direct jobs and benefited over 200,000 individuals. Now, we are committed to making Jigawa a center of excellence in agricultural development,” she said.

Governor Namadi expressed enthusiasm for the corporation, recognizing agriculture’s role as a primary employer in Nigeria.

He stressed the alignment of IITA’s new approach with Jigawa State’s 12-point development agenda while emphasizing the need to embrace agriculture as a viable business opportunity for youth.

He said the collaboration with IITA resonates deeply with his administration’s focus on agricultural development, saying that by strengthening the agricultural value chain, the state can significantly reduce unemployment, boost the economy, and promote self-sufficiency.

He highlighted Jigawa’s ongoing efforts in skills development, with over 4,000 youths trained in various skills within the past year. Additionally, the state is enhancing agricultural training through dedicated institutions and reviewing policies to promote agriculture as a profitable venture.

“We have seven functional skills acquisition centers in Jigawa State. In the last year, we have been able to train more than 4,000 youths in different skills, and they are now within their societies, etching out a living for themselves and their families. We also have three agricultural training institutions where we train our youths in various agricultural skills.

“Currently, we are reviewing our agricultural policy with the support of FCDO, and the objective is to ensure that agriculture should be seen as a business. And we are working along that path, convincing our youths that agriculture is no longer a subsistence issue; it is now a business where you can earn a living. This made us come out with so many programs that we involve our youths.

“We are implementing cluster farming systems to engage our youth effectively and develop the entire agricultural value chain,” Governor Namadi said.

Our Correspondent reports that the cooperation between Jigawa State and IITA signifies an essential step towards harnessing innovation and technology to drive sustainable agricultural growth, create employment opportunities, and empower young people in the agricultural sector.

*Zamfara understudy’s Jigawa’s civil service reforms

The Jigawa State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K Dagaceri, has assured Zamfara State’s Committee on Public and Civil Service reforms delegation of Jigawa Government willingness to give all the necessary support and assistance in improving public service performance in Zamfara State.

Speaking while receiving the visiting delegation, the Head of the Civil Service , Alhaji Muhammad K Dagaceri commended the decision of Zamfara state to understudy Jigawa reforms experience, saying it is a step in the right direction which more States should emulate, as this would encourage knowledge sharing and better service delivery to the people.

According to him, service reforms in Jigawa State entails poverty eradication, sustainable economic growth through infrastructural renewal and development, adding that infrastructural renewal is not only physical infrastructure but also infrastructural renewal of the mind.

He added that, “there is usually a clear policy link between all the initiatives going on in the State and the State Development Plan.”

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Committee on Public and Civil Service reforms in Zamfara State, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Umar, thanked the Jigawa State Government for hosting them.

He said the visit concerned the Public and Civil Service reforms in Jigawa State, saying: “We are here to learn the positive policies of Jigawa State with regards to Public and Civil Service reforms.”

Bello Umar said Zamfara State wanted to borrow a leaf from Jigawa State using such policies with a view to improving its service delivery.

He emphasised that the choice of Jigawa was largely informed by the giant strides recorded in the area of reforms as such it will not only be good to understudy them but to also share best practices with them.

During the occasion held at Manpower Development Institute two paper presentations were made to the delegation on Public and Civil Service reforms in Jigawa State and Pension reform in Jigawa State by Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary Primary Health Care Development Agency and Kamilu Aliyu Musa, Executive Secretary Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme.

The event was attended by three former Heads of Service, Alhaji Mustapha Aminu Dutse, mni, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila, Alhaji Lawan Abdu Babura, mni, Chairman Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Bashir Ado, Special Adviser to the Governor on Salary and Pension, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Justice and Directorate of Salary and Pension, Barrister Lawan D. Baba, Yusha’u Abdu Dutse and the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa.

Others are Permanent Secretary Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, Former Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Adamu Ringim Ringim, Malam Abubukar Dalha, State Coordinator, PEARL ARC, Acting Director Establishments and Service Matters, Sadiq Muhammad Gaba, Director Management Services, Ali Sa’ad Dutse, Director Training and Manpower, Abdulkadir Adamu amongst others.

*Jigawa inaugurates 16-member committee on disability fund

Jigawa State Government has inaugurated a 16-member Advisory Committee on Disability Funds to develop action plan and comprehensive framework for effective implementation of the Fund.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim said the Fund was established to carter for the welfare of the people with disability in the State.

He said the fund was jointly established by Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Justice, office of the Head of civil service and the Nigeria labour congress”.

According to the SSG, “The Persons with Disability Law section 17(1) provide for the establishment of fund to be known as Jigawa State Person with Disabilities Fund which was launched on the 30th December 2021 in line with the provision Law 2017 where both Public and Private Organizations as well as individuals operating in the State are humbly expected to contribute to the fund as part of Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Malam Bala Ibrahim stated that the Funds is for the overall development of the Persons with Disability and it would greatly assist Government in meeting the day to day needs of Persons with Disability and at the same time would provide a base for strategic Government intervention in the area of social and economic services such as Economic Empowerment, Health Care Service, Provision of Qualitative Education of both Persons with Disability and their children at all level, within and outside the State.

The SSG said the appointments of the Committee members is based on merit and competence

” Your appointment into this committee comes with huge trust and remarkable belief in your ability and capacity to carry out this important tasks” the SSG added.

He said part of the terms of reference of the Committee is to develop action plan and comprehensive framework for effective implementation of the Funds, ensure multi-sectoral collaborations, develop and maintain a standard system for retrieving pledges so as to provide support supervisory role to the programme as well as to ensure effective and continuous process of identify new donors for the programme.

Responding, on behalf of the Committee members, the Chairperson of the Committee who is also the Honorable Commissoner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hadiza Abdulwahab commended Governor Malam Umar A Namadi for giving them the opportunity to serve in the Committee.

She said, “I wish to appreciate His Excellency, Malam Umar A. Namadi, for appointing us and for the confidence reposed in us.”

Hajiya Hadiza Abdulwahab assured that the committee will do all what is possible to ensure that the objective of the Committee is achieved.

Members of the Committee includes, Hajiya Hadiza Abdulwahab, Chairperson, Barrister Abdulfatah Abdulwahab, Talban Hadejia, representing traditional rulers, Dr Abubukar Sani Birnin Kudu, representing Council of Ulama, Honourable Adamu Shu’aibu, representing, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Barrister Aliyu Abdullahi Kiyawa, representing, Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba, Public Relations Officer, representing Ministry of Information, Muhammad Bare Birniwa, Social Worker, and Aminu Adamu Ringim.

Others are Stella Esedunme, Programme Manager, Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development, Sunusi Alhassan Maigatari, Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Bashir Tijjani, Chairman Trade Union Congress, Shu’aibu Musa Kafin Gana, representing CSOs, Saleh Zakar, Executive Secretary Rehabilitation Board, Gambo Ibrahim Suleiman, DAF Rehabilitation Board, Hassan Babandi, Rehabilitation Board and Aminu Salisu, Rehabilitation Board.