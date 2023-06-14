Kano, Saudi govt strengthen bilateral relationship to promote health, education, humanitarian services

Kano, Saudi govt strengthen bilateral relationship to promote health, education, humanitarian services

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 12:02 pm


Khalid Ahmad Al-adamawi and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has entered talks with the Saudi Arabian government, sourcing out means of stronger relationship for promoting support in health, education sectors, among other humanitarian services.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf dropped the hint when he received the Saudi Arabian Consul in Kano ,His Excellency, Khalid Ahmad Al-adamawi in company of the country’s Coordinator of Muslim World League, Dr Salisu Ismaila at the Government House.

The Governor appreciated the visit and solicited for the increase of scholarship by Saudi Arabian government to Kano indigenes to either study or further their education in Saudi Arabian universities.

Governor Yusuf further prayed for the actualisation of a dream of establishing a Medical University and a Teaching Hospital as it is an initiative which according to him, will cater for the medical needs of many people in Kano, neighbouring states and beyond..

He also seek the support in the area of reducing the number of out-of-school children and reducing maternal mortality through the construction and renovation of classrooms and provision of medical equipment to public schools and hospitals, respectively.

The Consul, His Excellency, Khalid Ahmad Al-adamawi , said that they visited the Government House to brief the Governor on the on-going open heart surgery at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) sponsored by the World Muslim League with the support from King Salman Humanitarian Foundation.

He hinted that the Foundation will soon establish an open heart surgery center in Kano.

He added that, 550 cartons of dates have been distributed to people in the state and pledged to provide more assistance in the areas of health and water resources.

The World Muslim League Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr Salisu Ismail lamented the shortage of cardiac surgeons as there are only four qualified Cardiac surgeons in northern Nigeria to manage many patients with heart problems, an issue that is needed to be addressed in earnest.

