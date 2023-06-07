Gov. Bello Inaugurates 8th Kogi House of Assembly

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 7:53 am


Richard Elesho
A first timer, Hon. Aliu Umar Yusuf representing Lokoja II, state Constituency has emerged Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday.
This followed the inauguration of the 8th Assembly through a Proclamation Letter from Governor Yahaya Bello read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Ahmed Sule Chogudo.
The Clerk administered Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Membership on the legislators who went on to elect their Principal Officers through unanimous vote.
A second timer, Hon. Enema Paul, APC-Dekina Okura State Constituency, was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.
Other principal officers elected at the maiden sitting of the 8th Assembly include, Suleiman Abdulrasaq, APC-Okene I, Majority Leader; Seidu Amodu, APC-Ofu, Deputy Majority Leader and Asema Baba Haruna, APC-Adavi, Chief Whip.
Others are Bello Oluwaseyi, APC-Kabba/Bunu, Deputy Chief Whip; Idowu Ibikunle, ADC-Yagba/West, Minority Leader; Sunday Daku, PDP-Bassa, Deputy Minority Leader and Bode Ogunmola, (PDP-Ogori/Magongo), Minority Whip.
In his post-election speech, the newly elected Speaker, Yusuf thanked God almighty for the privilege to serve the State in that capacity.
He also thanked the legislators for finding him worthy of leading them and pledged not to disappoint but to lead them as “One Among Equals”
The new Speaker promised that the Legislative Arm under his leadership would collaborate and partner with the Executive Arm of Government to execute the Kogi project to the admiration of the people.
Also, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Kogi State, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh has congratulated the 25 members of the newly inaugurated Kogi State House of Assembly while urging them to make the issue of creating wealth for the benefit of the people their priority in the next four years.
Braimoh in a press statement released from his campaign office in Lokoja noted that the legislature is important in creating the necessary legal framework for the policies that will help to create, retain and distribute wealth such that the huge resources available in the state can be transformed into benefits for the people.
He added that in executing his STAT plan which translates to developing the state using Solid Minerals, Tourism, Agriculture, and Trade, the legislators must play a key role by helping to create a synergy between the executive and the legislature that will assure investors that Kogi State is the right destination to invest, lilive and play.
“No matter the good plans that a governor as the chief executive may have, and I am sure that our STAT plan is the appropriate one for our state right now, the legislature must share in the dream and support it. The same is the judiciary. The three arms of government must have the same vision, and share the good goal that our state has no reason to be poor and our people need not have anything to do with poverty.
“We need the legislators to be creative, committed, and supportive. As the governor, I will subscribe to the principle of separation of powers, checks and balances, and the rule of law. We will cooperate with the legislature and carry the members along. It will be teamwork. We will all work for our state and its people. There will be mutual respect.
“The lawmakers who have the endorsement of our people should know that their new mandate translates to rebuilding, setting a new course, and demonstrating that it is a new dawn in our state.
“Our lawmakers remain our partners in progress. That is the way we will view them when we are elected as Governor. We will work together to create wealth, to explore the resources that will help our people to break the circle of poverty.
“We enjoin the legislators to demonstrate to our people from the beginning of the legislative session that they are out to make a positive difference in the society and for the people. They should hit the ground running and make it clear that the current set of legislators is only loyal to the electorate and the constitution of Nigeria. We wish them all the best. May God bless Kogi State and her good people”, Braimoh stated.

