MTN changes recharge activation/data bundle codes

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 4:00 pm


MTN Headquarters in Nigeria

 
              By Nehru Odeh
Mobile Telecommunication Network, MTN, Plc has changed recharge activation code from *555* to *311.
It has also changed its data bundle code from *131#.to *312#
This was revealed in  statements sent by MTN to their respective customers.
The statements read; “Dear customer, this is to inform you of a change in our recharge activation code.
“You can now recharge your lines using *311*recharge pin# instead of *555*recharge pin#.
“We encourage you to start using the code for your convenience. Thank you for choosing MTN.”
“Dear Customer, You can now buy data bundles using *312# instead of *131#. We encourage you to start using the new code for your convenience. Thank you for choosing MTN”
No reason was however given for the change.
The telecommunications company operating in many African and Asian countries, has its head office in Johannesburg.
 In December 2020, it recorded 280 million subscribers, making it the 8th largest mobile network operator in the world, and the largest in Africa.
 Active in over 20 countries, one-third of the company’s revenue comes from Nigeria, where it holds about 35% market share.

