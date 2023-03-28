Ecobank Takes “Financial Planning Education” To Schools

Ecobank Nigeria last week embarked on financial education for Secondary School students across the country on personal financial management including savings, budgeting, and investment being part of activities to commemorate the Global Money Week (GMW). Tutoring the students of Comprehensive School Management and Technology, New Layout, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, reiterated that “Saving is the act of putting money aside for future use. There are different ways to save, like putting your money in a savings box, through savings groups, but the recommended way is in a bank account. You can save for short-term goals such as buying clothes, buying books or long-term goals such as going to university, buying a car, etc.”., he stated

Mr Lawal further advised the students on the investment avenues such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, stating that choice of investment should align with their financial plan. The interactive session saw the students’ asking questions which were promptly responded to. The Ecobank Nigeria, Managing Director, who was represented by the Branch Manager, Abakaliki, Mr Chris Igili explained to the students and staff of the school how to earn and make money, the various investment channels and the need to donate for positive social impact amongst others. He emphasized that sound financial planning guarantees a fulfilling future.

The 11th edition of GMW with the theme, “Plan your Money, plant your Future,” which took place between 20-26 March, saw other Senior Management staff of Ecobank Nigeria tutoring and mentoring students across several schools in major cities across the country, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Yenagoa.

Global Money Week is an annual global celebration initiated by Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI), with local and regional events and activities aimed at inspiring children and youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at empowering the next generation to be confident, responsible and skilled economic citizens.