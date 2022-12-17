Buhari at 80: He shows it’s possible to serve honestly- Osinbajo

Saturday, December 17, 2022 9:46 am


Buhari, right, and Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and his wife, Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday today.

In a personally signed statement, the Vice President wrote:

“Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen

