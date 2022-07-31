Gunmen kill 8 security operatives in Kogi

Gunmen kill 8 security operatives in Kogi

Sunday, July 31, 2022 1:00 pm


 

File: Gunmen:

File: Gunmen

By Richard Elesho
Less than a week after the detonation of an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, on government premises, sparked controversy in Kogi State, gunmen have killed eight security operatives on active duty in the state.

The victims consisted of three policemen and five vigilante members. They were reportedly killed on Saturday in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the people were killed while on the trail of the criminals following, a report. The locals had reported at the Divisional police headquarters that some people were using their farms for criminal activities.

Subsequently, the DPO mobilised his men and some local vigilantes intending to repel the impending attack. Unknown to them, the hoodlums had laid ambush and opened fire on sighting the security personnel.

Confirming the killings, the Kogi state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omadara (rtd) said that the 3 police officers and five members of local vigilantes were killed in an ambush on Saturday.

According to him, a Divisional police officer, acting on an intelligence report that hoodlums had invaded their farm and engaged in illegal activities, mobilised officers in collaboration with local vigilantes and headed for the area

“They were however ambushed and in the process Eight of them were killed including three Police Officers and five members of the local vigilantes”.

Omadara however said that no matter what, the state government will not rest until the culprits were brought to book.

He said that the state government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured the people of the state of adequate government protection as the Saturday incident would not be allowed to repeat itself.

Gunmen attacks have become rampant in Kogi state in recent times. on Tuesday men of the Nigeria Police, bomb squad were hurriedly drafted to detonate an object suspected to be a bomb. It was found on the premises of Secretary to the State Government, SSG’s office on Lugard road. The explosion created panic in the area.

It would be recalled that a leaked security memo on Monday listed Kogi State among six prime targets of terrorists, in the country

