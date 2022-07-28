Gunmen attack construction site at Owo, Ondo State

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Two security men of a construction firm were injured on Wednesday when gunmen attacked the company’s construction site in Owo, Ondo State.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps (the sub-regional security outfit in the southwest) confirmed the attack on Thursday.

He stated that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windshields of two earthmovers at the site.

“I have just left the scene and I realised that the two security men were injured as the attackers shot into the air.

“They damaged the windshields of two earthmovers of the construction company. The injured men have been taken to a hospital,’’ he stated.

Adeleye, also the Special Adviser to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, added that normalcy had since returned to the area.

Police in Ondo State also confirmed the attack on their verified Twitter handle.

“There was a shooting at a construction site in Owo on Wednesday night.

“Policemen are currently at the scene; victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition,’’ the police stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)