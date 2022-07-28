Gunmen attack construction site at Owo, Ondo State

Gunmen attack construction site at Owo, Ondo State

Thursday, July 28, 2022 3:10 pm


File: Gunmen:

File: Gunmen

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Two security men of a construction firm were injured on Wednesday when gunmen attacked the company’s construction site in Owo, Ondo State.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps (the sub-regional security outfit in the southwest) confirmed the attack on Thursday.

He stated that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air and damaged the windshields of two earthmovers at the site.

“I have just left the scene and I realised that the two security men were injured as the attackers shot into the air.

“They damaged the windshields of two earthmovers of the construction company. The injured men have been taken to a hospital,’’ he stated.

Adeleye, also the Special Adviser to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, added that normalcy had since returned to the area.

Police in Ondo State also confirmed the attack on their verified Twitter handle.

“There was a shooting at a construction site in Owo on Wednesday night.

“Policemen are currently at the scene; victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition,’’ the police stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tanko the killer-teacher and Hanifa 4 hours ago

    Hanifa’s murder: School proprietor, accomplice bag death sentence
    IGP Alkali Baba: 1 day ago

    Terror attacks: All Abuja residents on tenterhooks
    Inibehe Effiong, 1 day ago

    How judge jailed human rights lawyer for defending client
    1 day ago

    Fayemi receives Chinese Ambassador in Ekiti
    1 day ago

    What to Learn from Adeboye and Kumuyi
    1 day ago

    Will Economic Collapse Precede Political Transition in Nigeria?
    Mr and Mrs Mike Awoyinfa during the cutting of the birthday cake 2 days ago

    How my family plotted coup against me – Awoyinfa
    2 days ago

    NLC Holds Pro-ASUU Protests in Lagos