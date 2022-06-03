Fire Service blames fish seller for Kano explosion

Friday, June 3, 2022 9:40 am


file photo: A Scene of explosion

By Zubairu Idris

The Kano Fire Service has blamed a fish seller for gas explosion in which 20 people were injured at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop located a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta of the state

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saminu Yusuf, said this while confirming the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Yusuf said that the incident was allegedly caused by fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the scene of the incident reports that the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Witnesses told NAN that they heard a sound of gas cylinder explosion.

A witness identified as Malam Abubakar, said that many people were rushed to hospital naked, with burnt skins.

He said that over 10 people were affected by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

