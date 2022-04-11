Osinbajo annouces bid to contest for presidency (full text)

Monday, April 11, 2022 7:32 am


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.

In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.

I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

I also most solemnly and respectfully seek your support as fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land and the diaspora, as we embark on this great and exciting journey that lies ahead of us.

IT IS TIME.

#ItisTime

