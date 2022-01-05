Finally, Lekan Balogun Thrown Up As Next Olubadan

After a lot of acrimonious debates, the coast is now clear for High Chief Lekan Balogun to become the next Olubadan. Today, 10 out of 11 Olubadan-in-Council members, endorsed him for nomination, even as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja stayed away from the meeting..

That Balogun will become new Olubadan came to light after the members of the Olubadan-in-Council ratified the process. They thereafter addressed a press conference, held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Iyalode of Ibadaland, Chief (Mrs.) Theresa Oyekanmi, the Osi Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola debunked the insinuation in some quarters that there “is a legal tussle on the succession to the Olubadan throne.”

According to Ajibola: “We have endorsed the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadaland.”

“This is the decision that was taken by ten out eleven Olubadan-in-Council and there is no going back on it, it is the tradition that we need to follow to the latter,” Ajibola said.

Also, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, maintained that the Olubadan stool cannot be politicised and that the “case in court has nothing to do with who becomes the next Olubadan.”

He added: “Those people and others were promoted during the reign of late Olubadan with their crowns and there was no problem, so there should not be a problem now when the next person to the late Olubadan needs to be supported to emerge as Olubadan.”

“Those people were duly promoted and their promotions were approved by the governor, so why are they now peddling rumours that are not relevant to the issue on the ground, after this conference, we will submit our resolutions to Governor Makinde,” Amidu said.

In his speech, High Chief Balogun said as a bonafide indigene of Ibadanland, there is a natural need for him to join the people in commiserating with the family of the late Oba Adetuni on his sudden home.

“By the way of duty, as the Prime Minister of the Olubadan-in-Council, we owe the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general the obligations to inform and update you all on the latest development at our Palace.”

“I, therefore, enjoin you all to discard with all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland, irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanate.

In line with the traditional practice of Ibadanland when an occasion like this arises, the Olubadan-in-Council has been up and doing liaising with the Oyo State Government to ensure that every necessary step to sustain the peace of the City is strictly followed.” Balogun said.

Among chiefs that were present at the press conference are, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi, High Chief Eddy Oyewole, Senior Chief Adebayo Akande among others.