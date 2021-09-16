Police arrest 25 suspects, recover firearms in Kaduna

Thursday, September 16, 2021 11:32 pm


The Police Command in Kaduna State, said it had arrested 25 suspects for various crimes from August to September, an official said on Thursday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige disclosed this at a news briefing held at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

Jalige said the suspects were arrested for various crimes, which included armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping, cultism, impersonation, possession of illegal firearms, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the suspects arrested were those who allegedly conspired to kill Abdulkareem Na-Allah, the son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah, the Senator representing Kebbi South.

Na-Allah was found dead at his residence in Malali GRA Kaduna on Aug. 26.

Jalige added that the command’s operatives recovered pump actions rifles, pistols, Ak47 rifles, motor vehicles, live ammunition, among others, from the suspects.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

He solicited for more cooperation from the public in the area of intelligence sharing and prompt report of incidents or suspicious persons, noting that crime is better tackled collectively and proactively.

