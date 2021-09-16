How mathematics saved me from insanity during 27 months’ incarceration -Soyinka

Thursday, September 16, 2021 11:21 pm


Prof Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Africa’s first Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has disclosed how solving mathematical problems saved him from insanity when he was incarcerated for 27 months during the Nigerian civil war.

Soyinka, said though he disliked mathematics as a subject while in the secondary school, the subject actually became his saving grace while he was undergoing over two year’s incarceration by the then military junta.

The literary icon gave this disclosure on Thursday when he played host to the academic laureates from Ogun who won prizes in various academic competitions recently at his Kemta, Idi Aba residence in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Soyinka, while addressing the laureates, advised them not to prioritise any subject above others.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had on the 22nd of April, 2021 showered the academic  laureates and teachers with cash prizes, houses and laptops at a ceremony held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Soyinka noted that the efforts of the present administration in Ogun on education was evident in the emergence of the academic laureates who have shown great excellence and exploits.

He further encouraged the laureates to always have an holistic sense of integration and interaction of subjects, which he said would help them to excel in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun, while highlighting some of the achievements of his administration in the education sector, promised to continue to sustain and uphold the legacy of the founding fathers who strive to make Ogun a citadel of education.

The governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, enjoined the awardees to thrive in giving their best and promised that the state would continue to create an enabling environment for learners to excel.

“We are indeed proud of all our academic laureates who have distinguished themselves in different competitions. And as a state, we promise to continue to  put in the required provisions that will continue to aid teaching and learning activities that will produce more academic giants”, the governor said.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, enjoined the students to draw inspiration from the Nobel Laureate by not relenting in achieving greatness in all they do.

Some of the laureates were given cheques ranging from N5m to N50,000, laptops and other goodies.

 

