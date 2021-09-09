Police: What we are doing to rescue kidnapped workers of Obasanjo

Police: What we are doing to rescue kidnapped workers of Obasanjo

Thursday, September 9, 2021 10:25 pm


Obasanjo: Police working to rescue his kidnapped workers

Obasanjo: Police working to rescue his kidnapped workers

By Ige Adekunle

Police in Ogun State say they are  collaborating with other security agencies to rescue three workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo abducted by kidnappers.

The three employees of Obasanjo Holdings were abducted by gunmen on Wednesday at a community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State, that the anti-kidnapping section and the Special Weapons and Tactics section of the police were tracking the kidnappers.

He added that the conventional police and other stakeholder security apparatuses were also working toward the same objective.

“The police are on top of the situation by working hard to rescue the three workers of our ex-president and also to get the assailants arrested,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi advised residents to be security conscious and to refrain from keeping late nights, especially in isolated areas.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    On-going rehabilitation of Ota-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State on Thursday (NAN photo) 1 hour ago

    FG, Ogun State announce rehabilitation synergy on Ota-Idiroko Road
    1 hour ago

    Professor Adebayo Williams at 70
    Fire (Illustration) : Grandpa sets self ablaze 1 hour ago

    Imo: 80-yr-old grandpa sets self ablaze
    Kogi Polytechnic: Students expelled for examination malpractices 2 hours ago

    Kogi Poly suspends lecturer for selling text book to students
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Fintiri chairs PDP’s national convention committee, Ugwuanyi, zoning committee
    President Muhammadu Buhari commissioning projects in Imo State on Thursday 7 hours ago

    ‘I’m delighted to see your projects’ – Buhari tells Imo Governor
    Prof. Adebayo Williams: hits 70 8 hours ago

    Prof. Adebayo Williams: What makes him glow at 70
    FILE PHOTO: A suspect: Suspected drug addict arrested for beating father to death in Kogi 8 hours ago

    Suspected drug addict beats father to death in Kogi