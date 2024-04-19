Gunmen kill Abdulmutalib Chief of Sansani in Taraba 

Ben Adaji Jalingo

The Chief of Sansani in the Gassol local government area of Taraba State Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu Jankada was last night shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Abdulmutalib, a third-class Chief was thrailed to his guest House in Sansani town by two gunmen on a motorcycle at about 9.30 pm and shot him in the chest severely.

A resident of Sansani who pleaded anonymity told The News that the third class Chief had prepared to travel to Wukari for a government program on the 18 April but decided to put off the journey and drove to his guest house along with his driver and two of his guards at about 9.30 pm.

The source added that the two gunmen suddenly trailed the paramount ruler a few minutes after he entered the guest house and shot him where he was sitting on a bench.

According to the source, the gunmen shot him severally in the chest to ensure he was dead before fleeing the area.

The police public relations officer to the Taraba command, DSP Abdullahi Usman confirmed the killing of the third class Chief of Sansani.

The PPRO said the police were already carrying out serious investigations with the view to arresting the perpetrators.

Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu was appointed the third class Chief of Sansani by the former Governor Danbaba Danfulani Suntai administration in 2012.

The late paramount ruler survived with three wives and a daughter. His remains will be buried shortly after the Jumat prayer in Sansani on Friday.