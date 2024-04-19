Gunmen kill Abdulmutalib Chief of Sansani in Taraba 

Gunmen kill Abdulmutalib Chief of Sansani in Taraba 

Friday, April 19, 2024 5:56 pm


Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu Jankada

Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu Jankada

Ben Adaji Jalingo 

The Chief of Sansani in the Gassol local government area of Taraba State Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu Jankada was last night shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Abdulmutalib, a third-class Chief was thrailed to his guest  House in Sansani town by two gunmen on a motorcycle at about 9.30 pm and shot him in the chest severely.

A resident of Sansani who pleaded anonymity told The News that the third class Chief had prepared to travel to Wukari for a government program on the 18 April but decided to put off the journey and drove to his guest house along with his driver and two of his guards at about 9.30 pm.

The source added that the two gunmen suddenly trailed the paramount ruler a few minutes after he entered the guest house and shot him where he was sitting on a bench.

According to the source, the gunmen shot him severally in the chest to ensure he was dead before fleeing the area.

The police public relations officer to the Taraba command, DSP Abdullahi Usman confirmed the killing of the third class Chief of Sansani.

The PPRO said the police were already carrying out serious investigations with the view to arresting the perpetrators.

Alhaji Abdulmutalib Nuhu was appointed the third class Chief of Sansani by the former Governor Danbaba Danfulani Suntai administration in 2012.

The late paramount ruler survived with three wives and a daughter.  His remains will be buried shortly after the Jumat prayer in Sansani on Friday.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Left to Right: Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory,3rd right Atiku Abubakar former Presidential candidate of PDP. 1 hour ago

    NEC Meeting: Those who wanted PDP to implode are disappointed – Farah Dagogo
    Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, President of Dearsan Shipyard, Aziz Yildrim and his wife at the launch of 2 High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels in Turkey by the First Lady on Friday 19th April, 2024 2 hours ago

    First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Slips Navy Patrol Vessels into Water
    Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    EFCC Did Not Breach Order of Kogi State High Court -Falana
    Kelly Ogbaloi (left), Olumide Akpata 3 hours ago

    UNIBEN security breaches/ police invitation: You are on your own, Edo LP tells Akpata
    Mandisa Lynn Hundley 4 hours ago

    Grammy award winner Mandisa dies at 47
    President Bola Tinubu 5 hours ago

    Nigeria: The changing governance story
    The late Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim 5 hours ago

    Minister of State for Agriculture, Sabi Abdullahi grieves over Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim’s demise
    The Fake Reverebd Sister and the children rescued from her by the Police 7 hours ago

    Holy Cover! How Police Arrested ‘Reverend Sister’ Over Trafficking of 38 Children