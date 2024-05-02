Governor Radda donates N50 million to victims of Funtua market fire

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umar Radda has donated N50 million to victims of the Funtua Central market fire incident, with advice for them to always ensure preventive measures.

This was contained in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

According to the Statement, the donation followed the recent fire outbreaks at Funtua Central Market, Katsina State.

Governor Radda, donated the sum of N50 million to the affected victims to aid their recovery.

Governor Radda announced the donation while inspecting the fire-damaged herbal medicine section of the market.

The leadership of the Funtua council and the Central Market led Governor Radda through the fire-damaged areas.

According to Governor Radda, the N50 million is not meant as compensation, but rather as financial aid to help the victims recover from their economic losses.

The Katsina Governor also directed the Funtua local council authorities to work together with the central market leadership to implement effective measures that would prevent future fire outbreaks.

While expressing sympathy for those affected, Governor Radda called for divine protection against future calamities. He further encouraged traders to regularly fulfill their “zakkat” obligations,

This, he said could contribute to their spiritual and financial well-being, potentially safeguarding them from such disasters.