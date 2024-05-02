Fake WhatsApp platform: Fanwo absolves KGSG officials

Fake WhatsApp platform: Fanwo absolves KGSG officials

Thursday, May 2, 2024 6:26 pm


Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo


Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo has denied joining a WhatsApp group where sensitive election matters presently before the state’s governorship election tribunal were discussed, describing it as a forgery. He made this known in a statement on Thursday.
Our correspondent reports that a screenshot chat of an alleged conversation between Fanwo and other commissioners discussing how the tribunal would be compromised went viral on social media earlier today.
Fanwo who said his attention was drawn to the issue through a Facebook conversation, denied having such conversations and argued that the platform must have been created by the opposition. He urged members of the public to disregard the reports as products of errors and fraud.
“I just saw some screenshots on Facebook, alleging that I and some other top government officials had conversations on a WhatsApp platform on sensitive election matters before the law court. As far as we are concerned, there was no group like that,  talking less about having such conversations on a public platform.
“It is obvious that the opposition created the group, added numbers, and mischievously, and fraudulently saved those numbers in the names of government officials to make their fraud look real.
“Only low thinkers will believe such cheap and pedestrian forgery. We have received calls from friends and well-wishers who also laughed off such unintelligent fraud.
“Kindly disregard the cheap forgery as we are poised to expose the desperate and fraudulent people who want to get power at all costs. Who knows how many people they would have deceived secretly with this style before they brought their foolishness to the market square?
“Stay calm. They are jittery already and forcing themselves into errors, fraud, and forgery.

