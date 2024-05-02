Access Bank Advocates Innovative Financing Models to Realise SDGs

Access Bank Advocates Innovative Financing Models to Realise SDGs

Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:27 pm


L-R: Mories Atoki, Chief Executive Officer, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division (Lagos 2), Access Bank PLC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation at the 2024 Medic West Africa Event hosted by ABCHealth in partnership with Informa Markets  in Lagos…recently.

L-R: Mories Atoki, Chief Executive Officer, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division (Lagos 2), Access Bank PLC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation at the 2024 Medic West Africa Event hosted by ABCHealth in partnership with Informa Markets  in Lagos…recently.

At the 2024 Medic West Africa Event, organised by ABCHealth in collaboration with Informa Markets, Access Bank reaffirmed its dedication to fostering positive transformation in healthcare across Africa.

The event, which served as a platform for stakeholders across industries deliberate on the theme ‘Healthcare Investments in Africa: Mobilizing the Private Sector to Drive Healthcare Investments in Africa,’ aimed to chart a path through which corporates can leverage innovative financing models and strategic partnerships in fostering the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The discussions also explored strategies for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, leveraging technological advancements, as well as enhancing community health initiatives.

Lending his voice to the conversation, Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division at Access Bank Plc, stressed that, “The government can’t carry the burden of the health sector alone. Hence, it is imperative that the private sector explores and implements innovative financing models and strategic partnerships to bridge the healthcare investment gap.”

Opara noted that collaborative effort between the public and private sectors is not only crucial but essential to driving innovation, improving healthcare accessibility, and ensuring sustainable development across the continent.

Walking the talk on partnerships, Access Bank partnered with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), to launch the Adopt-A-Health Facility Program (ADHFP) with the primary aim of delivering, at least, one global standard Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria. So far, the initiative has resulted into over 180 PHCs adopted across the country.

Other notable participants at the event include Mories Atoki, CEO, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Justice 35 mins ago

    Court dismisses N6.5billion debt recovery suit against Ex-Director of Intercontinental Bank
    from right: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals PLC, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru; Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf; Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Felicia Okonedo and representing Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo during the NESG 30th anniversary Public Lecture and Founders’ Forum themed “In the National Interest: Reflecting on the Past, Reimagining the Future”, at the Lagos Business School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, on Thursday, 02 May, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Sanwo-Olu Preaches Continuous Synergy for Nation’s Economic Growth
    CP Gumel and his Management Team showcasing the Command's Magazine during the interactive session with the media and some non governmental organizations at the Kano Police headquarters, Bompai on Thursday 3 hours ago

    Kano: How CP Gumel arrested 3,095 suspects,  kept Kano peaceful in one year
    Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo 4 hours ago

    Fake WhatsApp platform: Fanwo absolves KGSG officials
    Lere Olayinka 5 hours ago

    Fayose’s Demon in  Lere Olayinka: Corruption Fighting Back
    President Boakai reading his inauguration speech 7 hours ago

    Liberia: Why Boakai Needs Sirleaf’s Support
    File photo. Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest in court in Lagos State on April 17, 2024. Channels photo 9 hours ago

    Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest opts for plea bargain 
    Temitope Ajayi and others at the conferenc 9 hours ago

    China’s Influence in Africa: Why the West is Fretting