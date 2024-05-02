Fayose’s Demon in  Lere Olayinka: Corruption Fighting Back

Fayose’s Demon in  Lere Olayinka: Corruption Fighting Back

Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:27 pm


Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka

By Olamide Akanji

Seeing Lere Olayinka writing about “EFCC and the Demon of Corruption”, it was obvious that the menace of corruption was fighting back. The Coalition of Corrupt Nigerians Against  EFCC  has never relented; its pushback has even, at the moment, reached an ugly crescendo.

To be sure, Lere Olayinka is ex-Governor Ayo Fayose’s media aide. He is as controversial as his boss. It is common knowledge that Fayose is being tried by the law court in a suit brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for N6.9 billion.

So, when out of the myriads of issues confronting us as a people, Lere Olayinka chose to condemn the EFCC and its leadership over their handling of the ex-Governor Yahaya Bello’s corruption case, one needs no soothsayer to understand that what is playing out is the manifestation of corruption fighting back. It is either because the EFCC is trying both his principal and Bello, or he has also been contracted by Bello’s handlers to do the hatchet job. Yahaya Bello’s purse is, perhaps, the biggest crisis management account at the moment.

With what is playing out, it is clear that it is a coalition of corrupt Nigerians fighting against the EFCC.

Otherwise, how would anyone vilify the EFCC and its leadership for seeking to invite Bello for questioning? Can any court worth the name restrain the statutory Commission from inviting anyone for questioning? Certainly, no!

How come Lere Olayinka and his ilk fail to see the abnormalities in Bello’s refusal to honour a simple invitation and the resort to needless judicial acrobatics and arm-twisting?

They would rather choose to pilloried the EFCC for its efforts in seeking to hold politically exposed persons to account. If not that Bello has something to hide, why would he not just honour EFCC’s invitation and have his day in court?

It is even all the more ironic when Lere Olayinka’s boss, Fayose, took the bold and commendable step to go to the EFCC’s office of his own volition when he left office as Governor of Ekiti State.

Perhaps, if Fayose had listened to someone like Lere Olayinka, he would have advised him to toe the Yahaya Bello’s ignoble route! What a shame for a so-called white lion!

Instead of playing the ostrich and hiring all manner of mercenaries to canvass all sorts of illogicalities and absurdities, Yahaya Bello should be man enough to honour EFCC’s invitation and ultimately have his day in court to prove his innocence. What is more, the offences for which he is to be charged are bailable.

Yahaya Bello and his hack writers should just stop this show of shame; motion without movement.

 

Enough said!

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Justice 36 mins ago

    Court dismisses N6.5billion debt recovery suit against Ex-Director of Intercontinental Bank
    from right: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals PLC, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru; Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf; Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Felicia Okonedo and representing Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo during the NESG 30th anniversary Public Lecture and Founders’ Forum themed “In the National Interest: Reflecting on the Past, Reimagining the Future”, at the Lagos Business School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, on Thursday, 02 May, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Sanwo-Olu Preaches Continuous Synergy for Nation’s Economic Growth
    CP Gumel and his Management Team showcasing the Command's Magazine during the interactive session with the media and some non governmental organizations at the Kano Police headquarters, Bompai on Thursday 3 hours ago

    Kano: How CP Gumel arrested 3,095 suspects,  kept Kano peaceful in one year
    Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication Kingsley Fanwo 4 hours ago

    Fake WhatsApp platform: Fanwo absolves KGSG officials
    L-R: Mories Atoki, Chief Executive Officer, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division (Lagos 2), Access Bank PLC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation at the 2024 Medic West Africa Event hosted by ABCHealth in partnership with Informa Markets  in Lagos…recently. 6 hours ago

    Access Bank Advocates Innovative Financing Models to Realise SDGs
    President Boakai reading his inauguration speech 7 hours ago

    Liberia: Why Boakai Needs Sirleaf’s Support
    File photo. Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest in court in Lagos State on April 17, 2024. Channels photo 9 hours ago

    Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest opts for plea bargain 
    Temitope Ajayi and others at the conferenc 9 hours ago

    China’s Influence in Africa: Why the West is Fretting