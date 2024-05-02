Kano: How CP Gumel arrested 3,095 suspects,  kept Kano peaceful in one year

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, marked his first year as the Chief Sheriff of the most populous state in the country. He reeled out his modest achievements during an interactive session with the media.

CP Gumel also launched the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Adeolu Ebegtokim’s Schools Protection Squad (SPS) initiative, to adequately provide a safe environment for schooling and protect both the students and teachers as well as the school’s facilities and their critical infrastructures. The SPS comprised 60 adequately trained police personnel who have been provided with the necessary kits and tools for the task of protecting schools from primary to tertiary institutions. CP Gumel, after lecturing the 60 specially trained policemen, dispatched them to vulnerable schools across the three Senatorial Zones of Kano state. He said a supporting squad will also be sent to help them carry out their responsibilities with all the needed technological gadgets put on the ground.

The Kano Police boss also used the occasion to launch the Second Quarter Kano State Police Command Magazine, showcasing the achievements recorded by the Command in the year 2024. The Magazine is tagged: “Kano Police Command On Target Towards Implementing The Police Reform Agenda: Showcasing The Achievements Of The Kano State Police Command Under CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel.”

Below are the records of the achievements of CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel as captured by our Correspondent:

According to him: “All thanks and glory are due to Allah (SWT) for granting me the opportunity to stand before you today in commemoration of my first anniversary since, assuming office on 2nd May, 2023 as the Command’s Commissioner of Police, and to reflect on our success story and challenges. I must confess that it has been a much worthy privileged opportunity given to me by the Inspector-General of Police, through which I’m serving the state and its communities with compassion and enormous cooperation from the good people of the State, and working together towards ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

“As the 45th Commissioner of Police of the Command, I’m aware that communities in the State have had their fair share of security challenges, especially the menace of daylight and nighttime mobile phone armed robbery, thuggery (Daba), farmers and herders clashes, and other violent criminal activities. Other heinous crimes include kidnapping, the threat of infiltration of bandits along border LGAs, especially Falgore and Danshoshiya forests, the buying and selling of minors, motor vehicle theft, cross-border organized crimes, and illicit drug dealings, among others.

“In compliance with the directive and vision of the Inspector General of Police. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, to all Police Commands and Formations to implement various problem-solving initiatives such as the Community Policing approach to tackle emerging community crimes, the Police Command in Kano took the bull by the horns. After reviewing the crime pattern and conducting crime mapping of the State, we drew up the action plan which centered around robust community policing engagements with relevant stakeholders, synergizing with the military and other security agencies, and the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. It is through these collective efforts that we succeeded in fighting and bringing down the wave of crime and criminality in the State.

“Also, as a result of employing these approaches, the Command received and profiled a total of six hundred and twenty-three (623) repentant thugs, took them off the streets and currently transitioning them away from a life of crime. Some of them have since been engaged by the State Government in practicing various life-changing empowerment programs. Additionally, the Command arrested and prosecuted more than three thousand (3,000+) suspected criminals and charged them with offenses ranging from kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, human trafficking, illicit drug dealings, thuggery, and other social vices.

“Furthermore, the Command has strengthened its Public Relations Unit and instructed the personnel to engage strongly with the local community and apply strategic communication through television, radio, and other media channels to raise public awareness about the Police Command’s activities, the consequences of crime, and to seek cooperation for promoting the peace.

” Within the same period, the Command has achieved some significant strides by flushing out criminals who occupied the historic Dala Hill, using it as a hideout and turning it into an enclave from where they launch mayhem and various criminal activities against the good people of Kano State. The criminals not only attempted to destroy a major symbol of Kano’s history but almost destroyed a world-class tourist attraction, a source of wealth creation, and a revenue generation statute of the State. Thus far, the intervention of the Police Command has made the historic site safe and secure for all residents of the area, both visitors and the people of Kano State.

“In addition to our efforts in combating crime, the Command actively participated in numerous community policing programs for example embarking on visitations to Makoda LGA, Gaya LGA, Kiru LGA, and Gwale LGA of the State. This approach helped improve the Police- community relationship and combat the time Farmers/Herders clashes that have existed for more than forty (40) years in Makoda LGA; Inter and Intraparty clashes amongst the two dominant political parties APC and NNPP in Gaya LGA; and checked the incidences of kidnapping at Kwanar Dangora and resurgence of thuggery (Daba) activities in Gwale LGA.

“In furtherance to the community policing engagement, the Command has also collaborated with the Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and other Social Vices (YOSPIS) and Aminu Magashi (AMG) Foundation during which we organized community policing programs, including friendly football matches with repentant thugs, involving stakeholders such as members of the Kano Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kannywood, Tik-Tockers, and others. This approach has now bridged the gap between the Police and the Community, leading to better information sharing and cooperation in fighting crime.

“Moreover, the Police Command, in collaboration with the Kano Branch of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN), have organized the first and second editions of capacity building workshops aimed at equipping Police investigators and equipped them with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the intricacies of the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). The Command also conducted some inter-agency training sessions on Fire Safety in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service. Others include Cyber Security Training.

“In line with the provisions of Force Order No. 20, as amended relating to the effective implementation of the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS), the Advisory Committee of the Scheme was inaugurated on 6th February 2024 by the Kano State Police Command and supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) project. The launch of the committee marked a significant milestone in enhancing legal representation for individuals coming into contact with the Criminal Justice System in Kano State.

“The PDSS Advisory Committee which it’s membership was drawn from the institutions of the Police, Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, Legal Aid Council, National Human Rights Commission, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria Correctional Service, and Civil Society among others, conducted a comprehensive two-day visit to various detention facilities and justice sectors, consisting of four (04) selected Police Stations, two Correctional Centers, including one Remand Home, ‘and three Court Complexes of Magistrates of the Shari’ah, and High Courts between 5th and 6th February 2024. The primary objective of this initiative was to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme.

“Invited Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, find below a summary of the achievements recorded by the State Police Command within one year:

“LIST OF ARRESTS

Three Hundred and Thirty-Seven (337) Armed Robbery Suspects;

Sixty-six (66) Suspected Kidnappers;

Ninety (90) Suspected Drug Dealers;

Eighty-three (83) Motor Vehicle Thieves;

Sixty-two (62) Tricycle Thieves;

Eighty-six (86) Motorcycle Thieves;

Two Hundred (200) Suspected Thieves;

Sixty-one (61) Suspected Fraudsters;

Nine (9) Suspected Illegal Forex Hawkers;

Two Thousand One Hundred and One (2,101) Suspected Thugs (Yan Daba).

” NUMBER OF REPENTANT THUGS:

Six Hundred and Twenty-Three (623)

“RESCUE:

Twenty-nine (29) Kidnapping Victims

Sixty-five (65) Trafficking Victims

“RECOVERIES:

i. Six (6) AK-47 Rifles, One (1) SMG Rifle, Three (3) Barretta Pistol, One (1) Anti-Riot Gunner, Eight (8) Double Barrel Guns, Two (2) Makarov Pistol and Five (5) English Pistol

ii. Fifty-four (54) Locally Made Guns, Forty-four (44) Dane Guns and Fourteen (14) Toy Guns

iii. Eighty-three (83) Live Ammunitions and Thirty (30) Cartridges

iv. Two hundred and Fifteen (215) Motor Vehicles, Eighty-four (84) Tricycles, and One Hundred and Sixteen (116) Motorcycles

v. Three Thousand and Seventy-Nine (3,079) Mobile Phones

vi. Nine Hundred and Ninety (990) Cartons Fake and Expired Drugs

vii. One Hundred and Fifty-Nine (159) Cattles

viii. One Hundred and Five (105) Sheep

ix. Seventy-four (74) Bags, Two Thousand and Sixty-One (2,061) Parcels and Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six (3,756) Wraps of Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp

x. Five Hundred and Forty-Three (543) Bottles of Suspected Codeine Syrup

xi. One Hundred and Ninety (190) Sachets and One Thousand, Four Hundred and SIX (1,406) Pieces of Suspected Diazepam Drug

xii. One Hundred and Sixty (160) Packets, One Hundred and Seven (107) sachets, and One Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy-Eight (1,878) Pieces of Suspected Exol Tablets

xiii. Two Thousand and Fifty (2,050) Sachets and One Hundred (100) pieces of Suspected Tramadol Tablets

xiv. Fifty (50) packets and Two Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy-One (2,371) pieces of Rubber Solutions

xv. Two Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Five (2,145) Sharp Knives, One Hundred and Eight (108) cutlasses, and Seventy-Three (73) other Sharp Irons

xvi. Two thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Three (2,823) ATM Cards.

xvii. Four Thousand and Twenty-Six (4,026) pieces of women’s wrappers.”

“Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to the Kano State Government, other law enforcement agencies, and our Community Policing Stakeholders including Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders, Members of the Media, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), Youth Organizations, all Special Constables, Vigilante Groups, etc. As the Police Command is determined and strongly pursuing continued collaboration and cooperation with all the stakeholders being the surest means to making the State a safer place for all.”

(CP Gumel and his Management Team showcasing the Command’s Magazine during the interactive session with the media and some nongovernmental organizations at the Kano Police headquarters, Bompai on Thursday)