Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest opts for plea bargain 

Thursday, May 2, 2024 1:07 pm


File photo. Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest in court in Lagos State on April 17, 2024. Channels photo

Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, today, Thursday adjourned the charge filed against the internet socialite, Okechukwu Pascal, (Cubana Chief Priest) due to the plea bargain initiated with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumption of the trial today, Cubana Chief Priest’s counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), informed the presiding Judge, Kehinde Ogundare of the defendant’s intention to toe the path of plea bargain subject to Section 14 of the EFCC Establishment Act.

EFCC counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, confirmed the position of Ojukwu and then urged the court to give a short date for parties to return and update the court on the deal.

He also withdrew the earlier preliminary objection he filed challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the charge.

Granting his prayer, Justice Ogundare struck out the preliminary objection.

Thereafter, Justice Ogundare  adjourned the case till June 5, for a report of the plea bargain arrangement.

The EFCC had on 17th of April,2024 arraigned the embattled socialite on a three-count charge of court abuse of the Naira. “Okechukwu Pascal, on 13th February 2024, at Eko Hotel Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court, while dancing during a social event was accused of, tampering with funds in the denomination of N500(Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

 

