  Rivers Crisis: How Faction Loyal to Wike Breached Rivers Peace Accord – Federal Lawmakers

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 8:31 am


The Federal Lawmakers from Rivers

A fresh allegation has been raised by the Coalition of Opposition Lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly against members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by  Martin Amaewhule concerning the Peace Accord.

According to online reports, the federal lawmakers said the Rivers State Assembly members, loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike allegedly breached the Peace Accord brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the political crisis in the State.

This was contained in a statement made public by its spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo State).

The Federal lawmakers said the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 members of the Rivers House of Assembly accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of committing impeachable offences, among other infractions.

According to the coalition, since their defection to APC, the state assembly members have been trying to destabilise the government of Fubara.

In doing so, the federal lawmakers insisted that the Presidential Peace Accord was breached illegally.

They also listed such actions like the supposed State Assembly members amending and repealing laws that are of no relevance to alleviating the persisting economic challenges in the State.

According to the Coalition, the supposed state lawmakers have amended several laws, even when they are still not lawmakers in the eyes of the law.

The opposition lawmakers said, “For months now Amaewhule and his cohorts have been entangled in unconstitutionality, in their selfish bid to destablize the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and satisfy the whims and caprices of one man.

“In January, the lawmakers overrode the decision of the governor not to approve four bills earlier passed by the assembly.

“The governor had withheld his assent rightly stating that such amendments would create confusion and breach constituted laws.

“The four bills were the Rivers State Local Government Law (Amendment) Bill; Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment) Bill; Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill and Rivers State House of Assembly Fund Management Bill.

“The Rivers house of assembly recently again override the decision of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, not to assent to some bills.

“Martin Amaewhule illegally led house, enacted the Rivers state house of assembly service commission bill.

“Amaewhule and his cohorts are on a spree of amending several laws, even when they are still not lawmakers in the eyes of the law.

“This is in reference to Section 109(1g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. So it’s laughable for the supposed lawmakers to assume that such laws can take a retrospective effect.”

 

 

