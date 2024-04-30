For pledging allegiance to Ooni of Ife, you are on your own now, Benin Palace tells erring chiefs

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Palace has banished the six traditional functionaries who were recently suspended for paying allegiance to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The functionaries were accused of engaging in a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin custom.”

The functionaries are Johnbull Igbinosun, Iduhonre (Ihogbe), S.E. Aigbiremwen, Efesieoghoba (Ogbelaka), and two other Ogbelaka functionaries identified as Ogbeide Osagie and Osamudiame Edo.

A statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, noted that the functionaries “falsely claimed to be emissaries of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare Il, CFR, Oba of Benin in the presence of the Ooni of Ife His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.”

“The affected functionaries admitted before a committee led by Chief Ekhoerovbiye Oviasogie, the Uwangue of Benin, that they erred against Benin customs.

“The Uwangue of Benin, who described their action as a deliberate attempt to rubbish the Benin Kingdom, pronounced the suspension of Palace functionaries.

“Consequently, they were also stripped of Benin Royal beads, recognition as Palace functionaries, and their traditional titles, which were handed over to the ancestors.

“The suspended palace functionaries were also barred from parading themselves as Benin Palace functionaries and stopped from participating in any traditional rites in Benin.

“They were thereafter escorted out of the Palace by Chiefs, including Ewaise (traditional seers) with occipital horns invoked ancestral spirits to bear witness,” the statement added.