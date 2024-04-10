President Tinubu Committed to Nigeria’s Infrastructure Development – VP Shettima

President Tinubu Committed to Nigeria’s Infrastructure Development – VP Shettima

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 10:33 am


VP Shettima hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum

VP Shettima hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum in his Maiduguri home

* Says power deficit in Borno will soon be a thing of the past

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to massively boosting Nigeria’s infrastructural needs, saying the President has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation.

Speaking Tuesday at his residence in Maiduguri when he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast), the Vice President called for continued support for the Tinubu administration by all Nigerians, just as he said the government’s policies would be immensely  beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time.

He specifically cited the power supply challenge in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno as having caught the President’s attention, thus the directive issued by President Tinubu for the situation to be immediately addressed.

“We owe it to this President to be loyal and law-abiding citizens. He has a total grasp of the situation, challenges and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation. A careful look at our nation’s economy will show a gradual bouncing back on most frontiers.

“This is a testament that, indeed, our investment of our votes and trust in this leader will pay off at the end of the road. So, let us continue to pray for him, commit ourselves to peace, unity and development of the Nigerian nation and we shall definitely be the winners for it,” the Vice President noted.

Also speaking at the event,  chairman of Borno Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio, thanked the Vice President for the invitation, expressing deep belief and trust in the capacities of both the President and his Vice.

He was joined by the secretary of the group, Alh. Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio, who acknowledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the Nigerian project, adding that the President deserves support from all Nigerians.

Guests who attended the event included the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Member representing Maiduguri Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis; Ya Abba Kolo; Prof Umar Kyari, and Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, among several other guests and stakeholders.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Muslims praying 3 mins ago

    Eid El Fitr: Governors Namadi, Sanwo-Olu, Yusuf, Ganduje, Gwarzo, Barau, Obasa send goodwill messages
    Professor Obijiofor Aginam 1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s Aginam Leads the World Via The United Nations
    Dr Promise Adiele, left, and former Ghanaian president and revolutionary leader Jerry John Rawlings 2 hours ago

    Remembering Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana
    The Federal Lawmakers from Rivers 2 hours ago

      Rivers Crisis: How Faction Loyal to Wike Breached Rivers Peace Accord – Federal Lawmakers
    14 hours ago

    Flying gods, lying prophets and power bandits
    Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t 17 hours ago

    Impeached Edo DG Shaibu seeks NJC leave to petition Chief Judge over alleged abuse of office
    18 hours ago

    Police operatives raid Criminal Kingpin ‘General 2man’, kill two aides
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State flanked on his right by Mr. Chinonso Oparaji and on his left by Mrs. Chipuruime Udeh, two indigenes of Imo State who made first class at the Nigerian Law School recently, when the duo paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Government House Owerri... Monday 20 hours ago

    Uzodimma offers automatic employment to two Imo indigenes with first class in Law School